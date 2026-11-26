Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones drop to $498.98 at Amazon Australia for Black Friday. First 50 shoppers get an extra $20 discount. Shop now.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones are now available at Amazon Australia for $498.98, marking a significant reduction from their original price of $699.95. This promotional pricing is part of the retailer's extensive Black Friday sale, which runs until 30 November. Shoppers who act quickly can secure an additional $20 discount if they are among the first 50 customers to complete their purchase.

Audio Performance and Comfort Features

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones have long been recognized by consumers as some of the best noise-cancelling headphones available, earning praise for their comfortable fit and superior audio quality. The device features Quiet Mode for full immersion and Aware Mode to allow users to hear their surroundings when necessary. Reviewers highlight the super immersive sound quality, which creates an open, speaker-like effect that makes music feel like it is all around the listener.

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For frequent travelers, these headphones are a preferred choice for long-haul flights due to their ability to provide crystal-clear audio without causing discomfort during sleep. The audio performance remains strong even with Immersive Audio turned off, retaining similar mids and treble with only slightly less bass. However, the Immersive Audio feature can sound slightly tinny to some users, leading many to leave it disabled to extend battery life.

Battery performance is another key strength, with users reporting approximately 10 hours of playback time before requiring a charge. The over-ear cups are designed for extended wear, making them suitable for both daily commutes and international travel. The combination of noise cancellation and ergonomic design ensures that users can enjoy high-quality audio without fatigue.

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Black Friday Context and Retail Trends

Black Friday is the world's largest annual retail shopping event, taking place on the day after U.S. Thanksgiving, which falls on Friday, November 27, 2026. The term originally appeared on September 24, 1869, referring to a gold market cornering attempt by financiers Jay Gould and James Fisk that caused a stock market crash. Today, it marks the start of the Christmas shopping season and has evolved into a multi-week phenomenon with discounts starting as early as late October.

In Australia, Black Friday has become one of the largest shopping events, offering consumers a chance to stock up on presents for December 25. The event traditionally occurs in-store but has shifted significantly toward online shopping, with many retailers offering deals both physically and digitally. Sales often extend from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, which falls on November 30 in this year.

Expert Insights on Shopping Strategies

Jacqui Waine, General Manager of Marketing and Community at Westfield, notes that Black Friday has expanded beyond a single day. Customers now use the sales period to organize Christmas gifts and make key purchases in one place. Westfield encourages shoppers to check the Westfield app or local center websites for the latest offers and trading hours to navigate the busiest shopping period of the year.

The shift to online shopping allows retailers to reach a broader audience, with some brands requiring special codes at checkout while others automatically apply sale prices. Discounts can last until mid-December depending on the retailer, providing ample time for consumers to find the best bargains. Tracking price drops through dedicated news sources ensures shoppers do not miss out on limited-time offers.

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Sale Duration and Final Recommendations

The Amazon Australia sale for the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones will conclude on 30 November, aligning with the end of the primary Black Friday promotional window. The additional $20 discount is strictly limited to the first 50 customers, creating a competitive environment for early buyers. Those interested in securing the deal should verify the price and availability promptly.

With prices correct at the time of publication, this offer represents a substantial saving for audio enthusiasts. The combination of reduced pricing, extended sale duration, and additional early-bird incentives makes this a notable opportunity for consumers looking to upgrade their audio equipment before the holiday season begins.