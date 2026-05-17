A father-of-two, Steven McCluskey, died following a horrific escalator incident at a Boston-area subway station. The incident occurred shortly before 5am on February 27 when McCluskey lost his footing near the bottom of the escalator.

A 40-year-old father has died after becoming trapped in an escalator, with footage showing more than a dozen people walking past as he struggled. A father-of-two, Steven McCluskey, died following a horrific escalator incident at a Boston-area subway station.

The incident occurred shortly before 5am on February 27 when McCluskey lost his footing near the bottom of the escalator. Surveillance video released by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) shows commuters walking past as McCluskey tried to free himself, without stopping to help. One man appears to watch briefly before turning away. McCluskey fell just before stepping off the escalator, with his coat becoming trapped in the machinery.

As he fought to unzip the garment and pull free, the fabric became increasingly caught, tightening around his neck. It took more than 20 minutes for an MBTA employee to arrive and stop the escalator. Emergency crews were called shortly after, and McCluskey was found unresponsive, bare-chested, and his clothing was tightly lodged within the escalator steps. He was taken to the hospital, where he remained in a coma for 10 days before dying from his injuries on March 9.

His sister, Shannon Flaherty, said he had faced challenges in recent years but remained devoted to his loved ones. According to his obituary, McCluskey worked as a carpenter and was a dedicated father to his two sons. The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

The MBTA has emphasized the importance of stopping an escalator in an emergency by pressing the red button labeled ‘STOP’ at the top and bottom of each escalator and immediately calling 911. The competition regulator in Australia has raised red flags over Sigma Healthcare’s proposed $8.8 billion tie-up with Chemist Warehouse, and Australian children under 16 would be banned from social media under a Coalition government, according to Opposition Leader Peter Dutton.

The latest on Suzuki Jimny wait times in Australia, and BHP could be hit with orders to lift the pay packets of 1700 labour hire workers at three of its Queensland coal mines as the Mining and Energy Union pursues the miner under new Same Job, Same Pay laws





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Escalator Incident Boston-Area Subway Station Steven Mccluskey Father-Of-Two Died Horrific Escalator Incident MBTA Red Button Labeled ‘STOP’ Emergency Crews Hospital Died From His Injuries Middlesex District Attorney’S Office Coalition Government Opposition Leader Peter Dutton Australia Sigma Healthcare Chemist Warehouse Australian Children Under 16 Social Media Suzuki Jimny Wait Times BHP Mining And Energy Union Same Job Same Pay Laws Sydney Gas Explosion Suzuki Australia Kiersten Duke Queensland Origin Thriller Maroons BHP Queensland Coal Mines Mining And Energy Union Same Job Same Pay Laws Suzuki Jimny Wait Times BHP Mining And Energy Union Same Job Same Pay Laws Suzuki Australia Kiersten Duke Queensland Origin Thriller Maroons

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