Global climate talks in Antalya, Turkey remain deadlocked over fossil fuel language, electrification targets, climate finance and carbon capture, with negotiators set to resume on Sunday.

Global climate talks in Antalya, Turkey remain deadlocked after missing their Friday deadline, with negotiators expected to resume discussions on Sunday. Nations are still at loggerheads over a series of key issues, leaving the summit without a final agreement.

Climate Ministers Clash Over Fossil Fuels

Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen faces a crisis over the coming hours at the COP31 talks. Small island nations vulnerable to climate change, including in the Pacific, insist any final agreement known as a cover text must include specific reference to reducing fossil fuel emissions. Oil-producing nations led by Saudi Arabia object to that position, supported by Russia and some developing nations.

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Some nations in the same bloc have objected to a proposed agreement championed by Bowen to commit the world to making 35 per cent of its energy use electric by 2035. Things worth doing, in my experience, do not come easy, Bowen said during a press conference at the COP on Saturday. And I will tell you what is worth doing is electrification.

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Coalition Demands Ambitious Climate Action

Led by France and Panama, representatives from nations including Belgium, Cote d Ivoire, Finland, Greece, Guatemala, Spain, Sweden and Vanuatu are demanding more ambitious climate action. France has been one of the countries pushing for greater action at the COP, with ecological transition minister Monique Barbut among those pressing the case. There is also disagreement over climate finance.

European Union Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra called demands for increased pledges for finance from developing nations hit by climate disasters dead in the water before the talks even began. Finance has long been a contentious issue, with developed nations wanting to focus on reducing emissions while developing nations demand assistance to insulate their economies from warming they did not cause.

Finance And Carbon Capture Deadlocks Talks

The dispute is becoming more complex as talks continue, with donor nations arguing that some countries considered poor when the first climate agreements were made have since become wealthier and should no longer receive support. A third area of deadlock is over reference in the cover decision to carbon capture and storage technology.

UN scientific assessments say stabilising the climate will require removing carbon pollution from the atmosphere when the technology to do so at scale becomes available later in the century, but many say including reference to it now will be used as justification not to pursue emission reductions. If the standoff cannot be resolved, UN rules allow the talks to be suspended until next year.

Negotiation Suspension Blows Back On Bowen

That outcome would be a blow to Bowen, who created the role of president of negotiations when Australia failed to secure hosting rights in a standoff with Turkey. COP negotiations demand consensus between the almost 200 signatories of the Paris Accord, and though extensions beyond deadline are not unusual, the talks have only once been suspended without an outcome, when Kyoto Protocol talks collapsed in 2000.

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By Friday evening in Antalya, frustrated activists had begun to blame Bowen and his Turkish counterpart, Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum, for the failure of the COP to command support for ambitious climate action. The COP presidents want to tell us this has been a great COP, said Mohamed Adow, head of the climate group Power Shift Africa, at a press conference convened by the Climate Action Network.

Well, I can tell you without any doubt that this has been the worst COP ever. Others have questioned Bowen s strategy of allowing nations to insert many ambit claims in an early draft of the cover decision, and of insisting the talks include such a decision at all.

Leading climate analyst Bill Hare, director of Climate Analytics, a global non-profit climate science and policy institute, said Bowen made the right call, particularly given the UN scientific report published before the COP which said the world was set to miss its 1.5-degree target. The urgency of the crisis is visible to everyone, Hare said.

If the COP did not do anything visible about the urgency in a political sense, there would be bigger questions about whether there was any point at all. I think Bowen is right and correct and courageous to say we need to have a cover decision because it anchors things and provides a focal point for making some decent political signals.