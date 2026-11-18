Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen told the UN climate conference it is not too late to bend the global emissions curve through electrification, even as a BloombergNEF report finds Australia is not moving fast enough to meet its interim climate goals.

Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen has told the UN climate conference that it is not too late for the international community to bend the global emissions curve by embracing electrification, even as a new study finds Australia is not moving fast enough to comfortably meet its interim climate goals.

According to a new report from BloombergNEF, a global energy think tank, the country faces a gap between current market trends and what is required to limit global warming. The current pace of Australia renewable rollout risks its 2030 renewable-electricity target and puts its 2035 Nationally Determined Contribution, the country official Paris Agreement climate pledge, out of reach, and making net zero emissions by 2050 harder to achieve. The report outlines two main pathways for Australia energy future.

Also read Chris Bowen launches bold climate agenda at COP31

Two Pathways For Australia Energy Future

Under the Economic Transition Scenario, a business-as-usual forecast driven purely by market forces and economics without new policy interventions, emissions will fall by 32 per cent by 2035 and 56 per cent by 2050. However, this trajectory aligns with roughly 2.4 degrees of global warming by 2100, falling well short of international climate targets.

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In contrast, reaching net zero by 2050 requires the Net Zero Scenario, an aggressive road map that demands the rapid elimination of nearly all fossil fuel use. Achieving this net zero pathway will rely heavily on switching to clean electricity and widespread electrification, which together will deliver 76 per cent of the required emissions reductions through 2050.

For harder-to-abate sectors such as aviation, shipping, heavy industry and steel, cleaner alternatives like clean hydrogen, bioenergy and carbon capture and storage will play a vital role. Carbon capture and storage is a technology that traps industrial carbon emissions and stores them underground. Bowen, in Antalya to lead United Nations climate talks as president of negotiations, is advocating for a global goal to accelerate electrification.

Renewables Surpass Fossil Fuels In Australia

In the last quarter of last year, renewables generated more electricity across Australia national grid than fossil fuels, Bowen said in his address to the climate summit. This is not only cutting emissions. It is making our energy system more secure, more sovereign and less exposed to global fuel shocks, he said. The transformation is also reaching our roads.

One in four new passenger vehicles sold in Australia this year has been electric. Five years ago, it was just one in 50. Australia experience shows what becomes possible when households, businesses and governments move together. One home with solar and a battery does not transform an energy system.

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But millions of individual choices can. According to the BloombergNEF report, the transition to net zero does not require dramatically more overall investment, but a dramatic shift in where capital flows. The net zero path requires 2.6 trillion dollars in investment between 2026 and 2050, which is only 3 per cent more than the standard economic transition. Bowen said that Australians enthusiastic uptake of rooftop solar, home batteries and electric cars showed change could be made at scale.

Climate Action Strengthens Energy Security And Jobs

Australia experience proves something more: climate action can strengthen energy security, attract investment, create jobs and build economic resilience, he said. Australians are already demonstrating that transformation, rooftop by rooftop, battery by battery, community by community. A draft deal issued by Bowen on Monday in his role as president reflected the extent of disagreements between the nearly 200 countries represented at the talks and highlighted the challenge of agreeing to a meaningful deal by the conference official close on Friday.

Bowen said the 18-page draft was crucial to the debating process and sought to reflect the range of views. The draft contained two sets of phrasing around fossil fuels. One reiterated wording agreed in 2023 around transitioning away from their use, and another more ambitious clause talked about their phase out.