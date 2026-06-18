Boy, 3, Critically Injured in Crocodile Enclosure at UK Zoo; Man Arrested

A three-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being injured in a crocodile enclosure at Johnson's Zoo in Cambridgeshire. A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Police confirm the child and suspect are not known to each other.

A three-year-old boy is in critical condition after sustaining injuries in a crocodile enclosure at Johnson's Zoo , located north of London. Cambridgeshire Police reported that a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder .

Authorities have confirmed that the man and the child are not known to each other. The incident occurred shortly after 1pm local time on Thursday, prompting an emergency response to the zoo, which houses various wildlife including crocodiles, lions, tigers, and sloth bears. Detective Inspector Verity McCann stated that officers are supporting the family at Addenbrooke's Hospital and are actively investigating the circumstances. The police urge the public to avoid speculation as the investigation continues.

The community remains shocked by the event at the popular attraction, which is now a crime scene





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Crocodile Enclosure Johnson's Zoo Attempted Murder Child Injury UK Police

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