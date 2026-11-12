Boy Buried in Crate Found Alive After 24-Hour Search in South Carolina

Michael Comer faces attempted murder charges after burying his infant son Koah Sharp in a dog crate in South Carolina woods. The child survived and is recovering after a dramatic 24-hour rescue operation.

Koah Sharp, an infant boy who authorities say was buried alive inside a dog crate by his father, was discovered by rescuers after approximately 24 hours, crying and covered in dirt. John Comer, the child's grandfather, told the Associated Press on Wednesday night that the baby stopped crying soon after being found in the woods on his neighbor's property. The dramatic rescue ended a day-long search that drew dozens of first responders to the countryside near Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina.

Rescue Details and Survival Factors

Michael Comer, 25, is currently in custody and has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the disappearance of his son. Authorities located the child after a full day of searching, identifying freshly disturbed soil and hearing cries coming from below ground. The boy likely survived the ordeal due to cool temperatures and an air pocket created by a towel wrapped around the crate before it was buried.

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John Comer recounted his emotional reaction upon seeing the infant placed on the back of a truck. He described becoming ecstatic, raising his hands to the sky, jumping up and down, and praising God while simultaneously hitting his knees in tears. Sheriff Jay Koon confirmed that Koah Sharp was released from a hospital on Tuesday night and is expected to make a full recovery.

Family Dynamics and Custody Dispute

The incident began when Koah was in the care of Michael Comer's mother, who left him with her son to run an errand while another caregiver was on the way. By the time the designated caregiver arrived, Michael Comer and the baby had already vanished. Surveillance video from several local businesses showed Comer without the infant on Monday afternoon, according to Sheriff Koon.

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John Comer opened his home to his son and grandson on Monday after Michael Comer stated they needed a place to stay. John Comer felt taken advantage of by his son but expressed gratitude that he agreed to host them. He believes that if the father and son had gone elsewhere, rescuers would not have found the boy in time.

Legal History and Court Proceedings

Michael Comer was arrested while hiding in a building in Batesburg-Leesville following the discovery of the crate. A court hearing was planned for Thursday, though it was not immediately known if he has legal representation at this stage. Authorities have not yet revealed the specific motive behind Comer's actions, and he has not made any public statements regarding the charges.

Court records show that Michael Comer was sentenced to probation in October after pleading guilty to domestic violence and aggravated breach-of-peace charges related to an arrest in July. Prosecutors dropped a separate gun charge as part of that plea deal, and he received credit for spending more than two months in jail.

Community Impact and Future Outlook

The search for Koah Sharp mobilized a large response from local emergency services and community members. Amber Hammond, the child's great-aunt, told the Associated Press that the family is better now that they know the infant is safe. She witnessed the moment Koah was freed from the crate and shared details about the family's concerns prior to the rescue.

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Hammond mentioned that her nephew had previously discussed taking the baby to New York to avoid being in the same state as the child's mother. Koah, who is nearly a year old, has been trying to stand on his own and enjoys watching Mickey Mouse cartoons. Family members described him as always happy with a smile on his face, highlighting the shock of the recent events.