Boy Trapped Under Train in Melbourne: Emergency Response

Melbourne's rail network is in a state of chaos as a response unfolds to a train accident that left a boy trapped under a carriage, suffering serious injuries. Emergency responders, police, and firefighters are at the scene, using hydraulic jacks to release the boy from under the train. The boy's condition is described as stable, but the rescue operation took over an hour, especially considering the child's leg injuries and the presence of other emergency responders. Helicopters hovered over the tracks during the incident. A large-scale emergency response, involving multiple agencies, erupts from a minor mishap.

A boy has been taken to hospital after becoming trapped under a train in Melbourne this afternoon. A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said the child appeared to have been caught by his leg, suffering serious injuries.

Firefighters used hydraulic jacks to lift the train off the tracks to free the boy, with the rescue taking up to an hour. Paramedic Alex Hemsley described the scene as upsetting for emergency responders. The incident happened as Melbourne's rail network geared up for the afternoon peak, with a number of services on the Williamstown and Werribee lines cancelled while the rescue operation took place





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Train Accident Boy Trapped Under Train Traumatic Rescue Emergency Response Williamstown And Werribee Lines Cancelled Hydraulic Jacks Rescue

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