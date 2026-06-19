Brad Daley's coaching legacy at risk as NSW faces Origin series defeat

NSW coach Brad Daley's selection calls have left the team in jeopardy of becoming the first team in Origin's 46-year history to surrender 1-0 leads in successive series.

NSW coach Brad Daley 's selection calls have left the team in jeopardy of becoming the first team in Origin 's 46-year history to surrender 1-0 leads in successive series.

Daley's decision to dump Haumole Olakau'atu and overlook Liam Martin has been questioned, as well as his decision not to start Cameron Murray and play Addin Fonua-Blake for only nine minutes. The reality is Daley's contentious selection calls are being pilloried for good reason. His decision to play Api Koroisau at dummy-half for 80 minutes, leaving Reece Robson to play only a few minutes, has also been criticized.

Daley's decision to bench Ethan Strange, the catalyst for NSW's inspired comeback win over Queensland from 20-0 down in Game 1, and gamble on the underdone Mitch Moses as Nathan Cleary's deputy playmaker has been questioned. Daley's legacy is being tarnished by his increasingly poor coaching record, with six series defeats as coach - three more than Craig Bellamy and Brad Fittler, who at least also won three shields during his six-year stint at the helm.

Even worse is the damning stat that Daley's NSW sides have had nine chances to clinch a series, but only won one of those games - way back in 2014. The NSW Rugby League (NSWRL) has been criticized for only interviewing Daley and his assistant Matt King for the coaching job, rather than considering other candidates. Daley's decision to pick Strange for game one and recall James Tedesco, who delivered the match-winning try in Sydney, were rightly praised.

However, his unwavering loyalty to Moses, a fine servant for the Blues but hardly Joey Johns, might explain why he opted to recall the Parramatta playmaker, despite his fitness concerns, and bench Strange. Billy Slater's coaching masterclass has been a stark contrast to Daley's, with Slater's bold decisions and gut calls proving to be the difference between the two teams.

Slater's ability to manage his sides and make tough decisions has been lauded, and his legacy is being cemented as one of the greatest coaches in Origin history. The contrast between Daley's anxious and uncertain demeanor and Slater's energy and authority in the coaches' box has been notable, with Slater's confidence and conviction inspiring his players to perform at their best.

The question now is whether Daley can turn the tables and pull off an upset win over Queensland in Brisbane on July 8, or whether his legacy will be forever tarnished by his poor coaching record





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