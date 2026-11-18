Former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin admits he withheld details during the 2018 sandpaper scandal investigation, confirming entire team knew about ball tampering.

Former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin has officially admitted to Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg that he concealed critical information during the investigation into the 2018 sandpaper scandal. Haddin announced the creation of an independent forum to allow all members of the touring squad to share their full accounts of the events that occurred in South Africa. He described the decision to speak out as a necessary step to restore transparency to the sport he loves.

The former Australia international explained that he carried the burden of secrecy for eight years, believing it was his choice to protect his teammates. Haddin stated that he never gave a complete and truthful account during the initial inquiry by Cricket Australia, deliberately withholding when the use of sandpaper began and how long it continued. He emphasized that the issue involved the entire team, not just the three individuals primarily sanctioned at the time.

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Haddin Reveals Team-Wide Ball Tampering Awareness

Brad Haddin confirmed that the ball tampering was not the secret operation of Steve Smith, David Warner, and himself alone, but a widespread knowledge among the squad. He noted that while Usman Khawaja's recent autobiography helped clarify the chronology of events, it was Captain Pat Cummins' press conference that served as the final trigger for his disclosure. Haddin felt that Cummins' public narrative did not reflect the reality experienced by those on the tour, leaving untold conversations and moments that require immediate addressing.

The wicketkeeper explained that his cricket career was effectively destroyed following the scandal, and he has not played for his country since Justin Langer coached the team in 2019. However, he reached a point where protecting an incomplete version of history became more damaging to his integrity than revealing the truth. He is now using this platform to share what he saw, experienced, and lived with, asserting that it is finally time to bring all aspects of the incident into the open.

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Context of Ball Maintenance Norms in 2017-18 Season

Understanding the environment of the 2018 tour requires looking back at the 2017-18 Ashes series against England, where Haddin made his first Test match debut. David Warner held significant responsibility for ball maintenance and was highly regarded for his knowledge of reverse swing and condition preservation. This practice was viewed as a selfless contribution to the team, with players routinely instructed to push the quarter seam of the ball together after taking a wicket.

Young players in the squad accepted these methods as standard operating procedure without questioning the line between legitimate care and deliberate alteration. The team operated with a ruthless mindset, willing to cross boundaries to gain an advantage and win matches. While traditional methods like saliva were used, and practices like quarter-seam picking became normalized, the team culture was focused on finding any edge possible against opposition.

Escalation During the Second Test in Port Elizabeth

The situation escalated significantly during the Second Test at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth, where Haddin became directly involved in the tampering. After winning the First Test in Durban, the Australian team felt emboldened and slightly arrogant about the impact they had on the South African side. They were determined to maintain this momentum and achieve similar results in the subsequent match.

During the first innings of the Port Elizabeth Test, Australia was bowled out for 243 on a challenging green wicket. By the tea break on the second day, South Africa had reached 2/153, shifting the match momentum in their favor. As the team struggled to generate movement with the ball, pressure mounted within the dressing room, leading to intense discussions among coaches and players about how to regain control and take wickets during the short 20-minute break.