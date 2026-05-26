Brad Scott Reveals $22 Million Harley Reid Offer That Would Have Cost Essendon All Draft Picks

Former Essendon coach Brad Scott disclosed a ten‑year, $22 million contract proposal for Harley Reid that required surrendering every draft pick, explaining why the club rejected the deal in favor of a long‑term rebuild.

Former Essendon Football Club head coach Brad Scott has opened up about a massive recruitment proposal that was allegedly tabled for AFL forward Harley Reid about a year and a half ago.

According to Scott, the Bombers were prepared to offer a ten‑year contract worth roughly $22 million in total - an average of $2.2 million per season - in order to secure the 21‑year‑old star. The deal, however, came with a staggering condition: Essendon would have had to surrender every draft pick it owned at the time, essentially trading away the club's entire future draft capital for a single player.

Scott explained that while the offer was indeed eye‑catching, the club's leadership ultimately rejected it because it conflicted with a broader rebuilding strategy.

"Harley's an incredible player and many clubs were interested in luring him back to Victoria," he told Channel 7, but he emphasized that the sheer scale of the proposal - $2.2 million a year for a decade plus the loss of all draft picks - was unsustainable. "We're not after a one‑player solution," Scott said on The Agenda Setters podcast, adding that betting the club's entire future on one individual would have left Essendon without the young talents it has since cultivated, such as Nate Caddy, Isaac Kako, Dyson Sharp, Robey Sullivan and Jacob Farrow.

The decision to forgo the mega‑deal was part of a deliberate cultural and list overhaul Scott embarked on after the 2023 season. Although Essendon had briefly broken into the top four, Scott believed the club still required significant structural change to become a genuine contender. He admitted that the plan would be unpopular with some supporters, anticipating criticism for short‑term pain and potential loss of games.

Yet he maintained that the long‑term benefits - a more balanced list, a stronger club culture and a sustainable pathway for emerging players - justified the tough choices.

"When the supporters see these kids come together, playing side by side and developing as a unit, they might look back and realize the decision was the right one," Scott concluded, reaffirming his belief that the club's current direction, while challenging, is ultimately in the best interest of Essendon's future success





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