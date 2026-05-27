Brad Scott's Sacking Reshapes Essendon's Future: Young Star Caddy Commits as Veterans Eye Exits

Analysis of Brad Scott's firing and its impact on Essendon's rebuild, including Nate Caddy's commitment, potential departures of Zach Merrett and Jordan Ridley, and trade possibilities.

The sacking of Brad Scott as Essendon coach has sent shockwaves through the AFL , raising questions about the club's direction and the future of key players.

Scott, who had been at the helm since 2023, was let go after a disappointing run of results, with the Bombers currently languishing near the bottom of the ladder. The decision comes at a critical juncture for the club, which has been in a rebuilding phase since 2020, accumulating a wealth of high draft picks. The Bombers have taken 10 players with top-13 picks in recent drafts, signaling a long-term strategy centered on youth.

However, the lack of on-field success has led to frustration among fans and players alike, prompting the board to make a change. Now, with Scott gone, the focus shifts to how the club can retain its young talent and build a winning culture. The upcoming trade period and draft will be pivotal, as Essendon looks to leverage its assets to accelerate the rebuild.

The club's president, Andrew Welsh, has emphasized a clear direction and a refusal to be pushed around, but the pressure is on to deliver results. One of the brightest young stars at Essendon is Nate Caddy, a key forward who is contracted through 2028. There have been concerns that Caddy might seek a move away from the club, given his recent comments about accepting mediocrity.

However, according to AFL journalist Jon Ralph, Caddy is likely to stay and is very much part of the solution. Ralph noted that people close to Caddy sense he wants to remain at Essendon and help turn the club around. Welsh expressed confidence in Caddy, praising his leadership and passion. Welsh said Caddy's frustration with losing is a positive sign, as it shows he cares deeply about the club's success.

The Bombers are optimistic that Caddy will be a cornerstone of their forward line for years to come, alongside other young players like Zach Reid, Jacob Farrow, and Archie Roberts. The club also has promising talents in Sullivan Robey and Dyson Sharp, though Sharp is currently sidelined with a dislocated shoulder.

Caddy's commitment is seen as a major win for Essendon, especially with the looming threat of rival clubs and the new Tassie Devils franchise, which will have access to signing bonuses and the ability to poach players from other clubs without trades. While the outlook for Caddy is positive, the same cannot be said for two long-time Essendon servants: Zach Merrett and Jordan Ridley.

Both players were heavily linked to trades last year, with Merrett nearly moving to Hawthorn and Ridley to Brisbane. Merrett ultimately stayed and relinquished the captaincy, while Ridley committed to his existing contract.

However, this season has seen renewed interest in both players. Ridley has been hampered by injury, playing only two games, while Merrett has played every match and been lauded for his form. Ralph reported that Ridley is keen to return to Queensland, with both the Brisbane Lions and Gold Coast Suns interested. Merrett, contracted through 2025, is also expected to explore his options.

Ralph suggested that the Bombers should consider trading these veterans to accumulate more draft picks, potentially securing five or six picks within the top 23 in the upcoming draft. This would give Essendon the nucleus of young talent it has lacked for a decade.

However, Welsh insisted the club would not be pushed around, citing the decision to keep Merrett last year as a statement of intent. Meanwhile, off-contract Suns forward Jed Walter has been mentioned as a potential target for the Bombers, though nothing is imminent. The upcoming trade period promises to be pivotal for Essendon as they navigate a new chapter under a new coach.

The club's ability to retain its young stars while reshaping its list will determine whether they can finally return to contention. The sacking of Brad Scott may be just the beginning of a major overhaul at the Bombers, as they seek to build a list capable of competing for premierships in the coming years





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