Brayden Cook's Last-Second Goal Seals Thrilling Showdown Victory for Adelaide

Adelaide defeated Port Adelaide by one point in a dramatic Showdown, with Brayden Cook kicking the winning goal with 10 seconds left. The match was marred by controversial ARC decisions that sparked outrage from Adelaide fans.

Adelaide secured a thrilling one-point victory over Port Adelaide in a Showdown for the ages, with Brayden Cook kicking the winning goal with just 10 seconds remaining.

The final score was 11.10 (76) to 11.9 (75) in favor of the Crows at Adelaide Oval on Friday night. Cook’s remarkable 45-meter shot on the run sealed the win after a late five-point lead established by Port Adelaide’s Joe Berry just 35 seconds prior. This victory elevates Adelaide’s season record to 4-4, while Port Adelaide falls to 3-5.

The match was not without controversy, as two decisions made by the on-field umpire and the ARC (Arcade Review Committee) were heavily disputed by the Adelaide crowd and commentators. The game was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams showcasing impressive performances. Adelaide’s Wayne Milera was dominant with 29 disposals, supported by Jake Soligo (22), Izak Rankine (23, one goal), and Sam Berry (29).

Ben Keays led the goal-kickers with three majors, while Josh Rachele and Toby Murray contributed two goals each. Port Adelaide’s Zak Butters (30 disposals), Ollie Wines (30), and Jason Horne-Francis (20) were key contributors, with Mitch Georgiades also kicking three goals. The controversial ARC decision involved a goal initially awarded to Soligo being overturned, with the ARC ruling the ball had gone over the goal post despite inconclusive camera angles.

This sparked outrage from the Adelaide crowd, who directed their frustration towards AFL commissioners Andrew Ireland, CEO Andrew Dillon, and footy boss Greg Swann. A second contentious decision saw a goal from Wayne Milera disallowed due to a minor push in the goal square. The late-game drama was characteristic of the fierce rivalry between Adelaide and Port Adelaide. Despite trailing in inside 50s, Port Adelaide managed to build a lead early in the game and maintained pressure throughout.

However, Adelaide’s resurgence in the third quarter, fueled by goals from Rankine, Keays, and a standout performance from Toby Murray, shifted the momentum. Murray, the younger brother of Nick Murray, proved pivotal with two crucial set shots. Although Adelaide extended their lead to 21 points early in the final quarter, Port Adelaide fought back, setting the stage for Cook’s dramatic match-winning goal.

The win marks a significant moment for the Crows and adds another chapter to the storied history of the Showdown, while raising questions about the accuracy and impact of ARC decisions in close contests. The loss is a setback for Port Adelaide, who will need to regroup as they continue their season





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