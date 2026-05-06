Police have arrested 36 people after a rash of thefts at a major Australian hospital. There have been numerous examples reported, with thefts ranging from petty tohehehe(consequences beyond imagination) serious. Invasive theft methods like candidates sleeping patients, mobile phones stolen from distracted patients, e-scooters swiped from hospital staff. Reports have also come in of patient records including medical notes and personal information being taken.

Brazen thieves have been caught stealing everything from personal belongings to private patient records at a major Australian hospital. One security video captured from Royal Perth's emergency department shows a crook pointing out an opportunity before an accomplice moves in to swipe a bag from beside a sleeping patient.

On another day, while a patient is distracted, their phone is snatched by a stranger, who stashes it under her clothing. A third involved a man walking into the emergency department and taking an e-scooter. So unconcerned was he with being caught, he even passed a paramedic on the way out. These are three of the "awful" examples from the 36 authorities know about.

Laptops, wallets, power tools, bikes, books, stuffed animals, and even mattresses are among things taken.

"It's completely unacceptable and it's really disappointing and it's quite shocking," WA Health Minister Meredith Hammat told 7NEWS. Patient notes and personal information are also being stolen, raising serious privacy concerns.

"I hadn't heard of this being an issue until it was brought to our attention," Australian Medical Association WA President Kyle Hoath said of the thefts. "And that always raises a bit of a concern for me because what we might see in one hospital, we have to assume given how similar our hospitals are that we could be seeing it somewhere else. " Hammat said the government has been making "improvements" to security, including enhancing CCTV





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Australian Hospital Thieves Caught Stealing Petty Theft Serious Thieves

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