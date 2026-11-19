UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham heads to a Brussels summit to reset EU relations, floating four options including full rejoin, as polls show majority support and EU negotiators warn pre-2016 terms are gone.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham travels to Brussels on Friday for a landmark summit with European leaders, as speculation grows that Britain could reverse its 2016 Brexit decision and pursue what some are calling Brejoin.

Burnham has been plain he wants an entire rethink of the deal struck by Boris Johnson, saying Brexit has done more harm than good to Britain's economy. At a London banquet this week he said: It's like the Emperor's New Clothes, where no one is prepared to say the obvious truth. Well, I say it as I see it. And to be frank, the emperor has nothing on.

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Burnham Seeks New Trade Deals With EU

The Brexit we were given has not worked. We have lost more than we gained. At the summit, Burnham is expected to sign a series of deals his predecessor Sir Keir Starmer set in motion last year, including a limited youth mobility scheme. Both sides hope to secure three agreements: cutting red tape for food exports, linking their emissions-trading schemes, and finalising a youth experience scheme allowing young people to move between the UK and EU for limited periods.

The package is expected to eliminate red tape on physical border checks of agricultural and food goods, which the UK believes could unlock some 5.1 billion pounds (9.98 billion dollars) in trade growth. I'm in a negotiation about improving the Brexit deal, that's what I'm doing this week. We'll see how it goes, Burnham told Sky News in the UK.

Burnham has floated four potential paths when it comes to Europe: keep the current status quo, rejoin fully, join a customs union with the EU, or rejoin the single market. He has described full rejoin as going all the way, and said sticking with the status quo would be a major dereliction of duty.

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These are thought to be long-term strategic goals requiring an explicit electoral mandate, which he has promised to seek at the next UK election, expected before August 2029. Support among voters in the UK for rejoining the EU ranges from 57 to 61 per cent, with consistent majorities among those who say Brexit was a mistake and an overall failure.

However, champions of leaving, including former Conservative prime minister Boris Johnson and former senior cabinet minister Michael Gove, have said they would oppose any attempt to reverse the decision, threatening to make the campaign as divisive as it was a decade ago. Burnham's moves could set up a showdown with UK opposition leader Kemi Badenoch's Conservative Party, as well as prominent right-wing populist MP Nigel Farage, renowned as the godfather of Brexit.

Brexit Critics Warn Against Rejoining EU

Badenoch says rejoining the EU would not solve all our problems, while Farage, whose Reform UK party enjoys significant support, has made opposing Europe his life's work. Top EU negotiators have said the UK cannot simply cherry-pick the EU benefits it wants and would likely need to adopt much tighter conditions to return. Over the next 12 months, the bloc is looking to freeze its position on the UK until the country can come back with a firm, stable offer.

Clarity is what we need more than anything from the UK, one senior EU diplomat told The Guardian this week. The EU's former chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has consistently maintained that the door remains open to the UK, but that returning on pre-2016 terms is no longer possible. The four freedoms are clearly the four conditions to be inside a single market, he said, referring to freedom of movement, capital, goods, and businesses.

Previously negotiated carve-outs, including the fact the UK would not need to use the Euro currency, could be off the table under a new deal. Publicly, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has said all our friends are welcome to join, but that the UK people would ultimately have to make a decision for their country.

According to multiple reports, EU officials and diplomats are treating any re-entry bid as distant and unrealistic, with many sceptical the UK could ever accept new terms. Matthew Smith, head of data journalism at YouGov UK, has said the terms of re-entry would be significant to UK voters.

The two top issues are whether the UK would be allowed to keep the pound and whether it would get back the 66 per cent reduction in financial contribution to the EU negotiated by Margaret Thatcher. Both are thought to be out of the question and, if so, would significantly change voters' favourability of the decision. Smith added that rejoining the EU is not a top issue for many Britons, with immigration and the economy far outweighing it.

Ben Wellings, professor of politics and international relations at Monash University, told SBS News he didn't expect to see the UK back in the EU this side of 2035. Something radical would need to happen for that to happen any time in the next 10 years, he said. Which, of course, something might.

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Experts Doubt Quick Return To Single Market

He added that even domestically the idea is politically fraught, as loyalties created through the Brexit vote and the populist ideas underpinning some of them haven't gone away. I think people would hesitate to reanimate the bitterness of those divisions and its effect on public life, he said. Jill Rutter, a senior fellow at the Institute for Government, a non-aligned London-based think tank, said the easiest options would likely be to stay out of the bloc or rejoin it completely.

The customs union means you give up some of your independent trading policy, and you have to apply EU tariffs for not very much gain, she said. The single market, you'd have to make a big contribution. You have to accept freedom of movement. British farmer Tim Chambers voted to leave the EU in 2016, thinking it would be a boon for his business.

Now he has changed his mind and feels the referendum delivered empty promises. You're promised a lot of things on these votes, he told the ABC. I think I was naive to think that the politicians would come up with workable solutions. I don't know if the opportunity was squandered or if it was never there.

British Farmers Suffer Post Brexit Trade Delays

Chambers, who grows berries, was not exporting much produce to Europe in 2016, but now it is an important part of his business. Prior to Brexit, it was very straightforward; stops on the borders in Europe were minimal. But now you need to fill out 10 forms in duplicate, he said.

And if you have one tick in the wrong box, then the whole shipment can be suspended, a delay of 10, 12 hours really can affect the quality of the product that we're trying to sell abroad. Leave campaigners told UK farmers Brexit would make it easier to sell products to local consumers, but industry sources say that is not necessarily the case.

They say Brexit has led to the loss of EU subsidies, severe labour shortages due to changing migration rules, increased operating costs and an uneven playing field on food imports under new trade deals. According to an analysis by the UK's Country Land and Business Association, more than 55 per cent of voters in rural council areas backed leaving the EU at the referendum, slightly higher than the 52 per cent nationally.

A June report co-authored by Stanford University's Nick Bloom with Bank of England economists estimated the UK economy was about 6 per cent smaller after a decade than it would have been had Britain stayed in the EU. Leave campaigners point out the Brexit years have been hampered by the COVID pandemic that devastated the global economy, as well as wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Since Brexit, the UK has negotiated its own trade agreements with more than 70 countries and territories, as well as a new deal with the EU. A decade after the referendum was held, and more than six years on from when the UK actually left the EU, there is growing speculation the decision could be reversed.