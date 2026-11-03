Asian Cup postponed to December 2027 due to Middle East security concerns

The AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia has been postponed from January 2027 to December 2027 due to regional conflict and travel disruptions. The delay raises questions about Socceroos coach Tony Popovic's contract and the team's preparations.

The AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia has been officially postponed due to escalating conflict in the Middle East. The tournament was due to kick off in Riyadh on January 7 but will now start on December 23, 2027, and finish on January 21, 2028.

The new dates are subject to FIFA approval. The Asian Football Confederation confirmed the decision on Tuesday afternoon. The AFC said the postponement was necessary in light of exceptional circumstances arising from developments in the region. These include substantial logistical complexities and travel disruptions.

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The AFC statement said exceptional circumstances had been created for the organisation and delivery of the competition as originally scheduled. It said the postponement was in the interest of all participating teams, officials, spectators and other stakeholders. The AFC will continue to work closely with the local organising committee, member associations, sponsors, broadcast and commercial partners to stage a showpiece befitting Asia's most prestigious men's national team competition.

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Escalating Middle East Conflict Forces Postponement

The decision was forced by the escalating conflict between Saudi Arabia and Houthi forces in Yemen. There is also the prospect of a wider war across the Middle East. Several sites in Saudi Arabia have come under attack recently. A strike on Riyadh's international airport last month killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300.

Football Australia had been closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East. A spokesman said the safety and well-being of players, staff and supporters remains paramount. The players' union, Professional Footballers Australia, said the safety of players, fans and staff must be the priority and central consideration in planning and delivery of the Asian Cup. The delay has huge implications for the Socceroos, who were considered a strong chance of winning their first Asian Cup since 2015.

Coach Tony Popovic was due to name his squad on Friday for friendlies later this month against Qatar and Jordan. Those two nations were the finalists from the last Asian Cup. The friendlies were to be Australia's final fixtures before the tournament. Barring further deterioration in the Middle East, sources close to FA still expect the friendlies on November 13 and 17 to take place.

Tony Popovic Faces Contract Uncertainty

This is despite the specific reason they were arranged no longer existing. Popovic signed a short-term deal on the eve of the FIFA World Cup, which was set to expire at the end of the Asian Cup. He said that call would give both parties the opportunity to review their circumstances afterwards. Popovic, 53, will now need to agree a new contract with FA to coach at an Asian Cup.

It could be another short-term extension or a deal keeping him for the full four-year cycle, including the 2030 World Cup in Spain, Portugal and Morocco. It remains to be seen what Popovic's and FA's intentions are. The federation is yet to begin sounding out possible replacements if he chooses not to stay on. Popovic said in September: I'm very comfortable with the decision that's been made.

If I leave a week after the Asian Cup, I'll still be comfortable with that. A year-long extension for Popovic could prove problematic in other ways. Kevin Muscat's contract with Chinese club Shanghai Port runs out at the end of the year. He has long been regarded as a future Socceroos coach by FA, but the opportunity to secure his services may be gone by then.

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The delay also throws into doubt the prospect of the Socceroos facing former coach Graham Arnold's Iraq. They were drawn with them in Group D alongside Tajikistan and Singapore. Arnold's contract with Iraq was also set to expire after the Asian Cup.

Union Launches Legal Action Against Federation

Meanwhile, Australia's player union is taking Football Australia to court over a disagreement regarding the national teams' collective bargaining agreement. Professional Footballers Australia has launched legal action in the NSW Supreme Court to pursue a sum of money they believe is owed to Socceroos and Matildas players. The current CBA was signed in 2023 and runs out next September. It entitles players to a certain proportion of revenues raised by the national teams.

But the agreement, according to sources familiar with it, is complex and leaves room for interpretation on either side. An FA spokesperson said: Football Australia is aware of a procedural application filed by PFA in the NSW Supreme Court. The application does not involve any substantive dispute between FA and PFA before the Supreme Court.

Rather, it relates to the issuing of a subpoena to a third party in connection with a separate matter currently being conducted before the National Dispute Resolution Chamber. The spokesperson added: The Supreme Court's role is limited to the subpoena process, and its involvement ends once that process is complete. As the NDRC matter is ongoing and subject to confidentiality obligations, Football Australia will not comment further.

The development foreshadows an ugly fight between the union and the cash-strapped federation regarding the next CBA. FA executives believe the current arrangement is unsustainable and cedes too much ground to the players.