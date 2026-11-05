Bomb threats disrupt at least seven flights across Europe, including Dublin to Rome diversion

At least seven flights in Europe received bomb threats on Thursday, including an Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Rome diverted to Evreux, France, and three emergency landings in Bulgaria. No devices have been discovered.

Bomb threats have affected at least seven flights in Europe today, including three in Bulgaria, one in Italy and one flying over France, according to officials and local media reports.

An Airbus A320 plane flying from Dublin to Rome was diverted to an air base at Evreux, France on Thursday following a bomb threat. The Aer Lingus aircraft turned near Paris and circled over the Evreux area after declaring an in-flight emergency, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24. French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's office said a reported 151 passengers and six crew were on board.

Also read Bomb alert diverts Airbus A320 plane going from Dublin to Rome

Emergency Landings Reported In Bulgaria

It added the plane had landed safely at Evreux, the passengers and crew had been moved to a safe place, and a bomb squad was on site. France's air force said it had dispatched planes as soon as the threat was reported. The response came as the aircraft was escorted through French airspace toward the diversion airport. Soon after, Bulgarian media cited officials saying three planes had made emergency landings in the country due to the threats.

Two of the aircraft, flying from Copenhagen and Madrid respectively, landed in Sofia, while a third from London landed in Plovdiv, the reports said. Italian local media also reported two flights over Italy had been affected, including a Finnair flight from Helsinki to Rome and a Wizz Air flight from Milan to Warsaw. The Wizz Air flight was diverted to Vienna.

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Italian Air Force Escorts Affected Flights

The Finnair flight was successfully escorted into the city by Italian Air Force units, and a Finnair spokesperson said it nevertheless landed as normal. It has been checked by bomb squad units. Finnair said its flight from Helsinki to Vienna, operated by Jettime, also received a threat but landed normally in Vienna. The disruptions mark the second major wave of bomb threats this week.

At least seven flights and a cruise ship in Europe received bomb threats on Tuesday, disrupting airports, although no devices were discovered. Authorities across multiple countries have responded to the threats with security sweeps. Bomb squad units were deployed to check aircraft in France, Italy and Bulgaria. No devices have been discovered in connection with any of the threats so far. Investigations into the source of the threats are ongoing.