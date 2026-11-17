David Jones collapsed into voluntary administration owing at least $419 million, with administrators warning about 500 creditors that suppliers may not be paid. The retailer recorded a $228 million net loss last financial year and lost another $69 million in the first four months of the new financial year.

David Jones collapsed into voluntary administration owing at least $419 million, administrators McGrathNicol revealed at the first creditors meeting on Tuesday. The retailer recorded a net loss of $228 million last financial year, according to updated figures disclosed to creditors.

Creditors Learn Of Massive Debts

It lost a further $69 million in the first four months of the new financial year leading up to the administration. About 500 creditors attended the meeting via Zoom. McGrathNicol founding partner Shaun Fraser told them there was no guarantee suppliers would be paid. The biggest debts are owed to British distressed business lender Hilco, which is owed $115 million, followed by Sydney private equity firm Anchorage Capital, which is owed $80 million.

Also read Scentre Group moves to replace all 17 David Jones stores in Westfield malls

The retailer also owes an estimated $180 million to 940 brands that have lodged debt claims, and $11 million to 6242 workers. An estimated 800,000 gift card holders are owed $33 million in unredeemed gift cards, which the retailer is still accepting. The total liabilities so far tally at least $419 million. Administrators are still tallying the full extent of the company's debts as creditors await further details.

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David Jones was placed into voluntary administration earlier this month after negotiations broke down with Scentre Group, owner of Westfield shopping centres. Scentre Group confirmed David Jones was behind on its rent since September. Suppliers told ABC News they had struggled for months to get invoices paid, with some owed more than $100,000. The 188-year-old department store's collapse has left suppliers, landlords and employees waiting to learn their fate.

Administrator Efforts To Save Brand

Creditors were told that the funding pressures it was facing, coupled with reputational damage, was affecting its ability to get stock for the Christmas trading period. McGrathNicol partners Jason Preston, Shaun Fraser, Jacinta Neilsen and Matthew Hutton are the voluntary administrators running the sales process. Hilco, the key secured lender, is first in line to recover money. Under a dual appointment, FTI Consulting has day-to-day control of operations, while administrators McGrathNicol seek a buyer or fresh injection of capital.

FTI Consulting senior managing directors Christopher Hill, David McGrath and Joanne Dunn now control day-to-day operations, including store closures. FTI has not confirmed how many jobs will go. The main retail union estimates the closures could result in 2000 job losses. David Jones is expected to shutter half of its 38 department stores.

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Buyers Vie To Acquire David Jones

McGrathNicol has previously talked up interest in the business, with a partner describing buyer interest as extraordinary. Expressions of interest closed on Friday. It is expected to take at least a month for a buyer to be formally announced. The administrators are trying to find a buyer to keep the legacy brand alive and recoup cash for creditors such as suppliers and landlords.

The second creditors meeting, where creditors will vote on any deal, is unlikely to be held before March 2027. Westfield owner Scentre Group is also scoping out replacements for David Jones in its shopping centres.