Andy Taylor, the original guitarist of Duran Duran, has died at 65 after a long battle with stage four metastatic prostate cancer, his family and former bandmates confirmed.

Andy Taylor, the original guitarist of Duran Duran, has died following a long battle with prostate cancer. He was 65. The British musician was diagnosed with stage four metastatic prostate cancer in 2018, a diagnosis he later shared with the world in 2022.

That disclosure came shortly before Duran Duran was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He was too unwell to attend the ceremony in person. The death of the guitarist was confirmed by his family and former bandmates in a statement posted on social media and on Duran Duran's website. Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes and Roger Taylor said Andy was there at the very beginning of their story.

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From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the north-east with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music, the band said. His playing drove the songs that took us around the world, they added.

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Early Life and Joining Duran Duran

With a dry wit matched only by his wonderfully unsentimental, no-nonsense outlook on life, he kept us grounded and gave the band its edge through the extraordinary years that followed, the band said. Born in Cullercoats, Northumberland, Taylor picked up a guitar at the age of 11. He left school early to play at working men's clubs. He found his true calling in 1980 when he joined Duran Duran, which had initially formed in 1978, as a guitarist.

The band's pop hits include Hungry Like the Wolf, The Reflex and Rio. The rise up the charts of Hungry Like the Wolf was inextricably linked to the launch of MTV. The two-time Grammy Award winners had nine gold and six platinum records, with 20 top 20 singles in the UK and 18 in the US. Seven and the Ragged Tiger topped the UK charts.

Defining 1980s Synth Pop Success

Collectively, the group helped define 1980s synth-pop, eventually selling over 100 million records worldwide. They also helped usher in the cinematic MTV music video era and won two Grammy Awards for their spectacle-driven productions. In 1984, the new-wave group went on a brief hiatus. It was at this time that Power Station was born, a funk-rock group formed by Taylor and Duran Duran bassist John Taylor, no relation, with Robert Palmer and Tony Thompson.

They enjoyed decent success, with tracks climbing the charts. Despite a brief reunion with Duran Duran in 1985, extreme exhaustion and strained personal relationships fractured the group. Andy Taylor and drummer Roger Taylor, no relation, departed. Taylor continued working with Power Station and released his solo LP with Rod Stewart in 1988, which also made waves.

Power Station and Solo Career

Duran Duran reunited in 2000, reforming Taylor with the group's original line-up. It was great to make music with him again when the original five reunited in the early 2000s, and that time together, both on stage and in the studio, meant a tremendous amount to all of us, former Duran Duran members said. In the years following, Taylor battled depression and wrote the memoir Wild Boy: My Life in Duran Duran, published in 2008.

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After spending 13 years away from the music scene, he returned in 2019 to release a solo single. He joined rock band Reef as a touring guitarist in 2020. When we were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, Andy was too unwell to join us, but his words that night reminded everyone of his strength and the bond we shared, Taylor's former bandmates said. Andy faced his illness with remarkable courage, honesty and grace.

Le Bon, who became Duran Duran's frontman shortly after Taylor originally joined, said he will never forget the blonde bombshell, firebrand teenager he met in 1980. Spiky hair and spiky personality. Andy didn't mince his words; he didn't suffer fools gladly, Le Bon said. Andy never took the easy musical route, Le Bon added.

Le Bon and Wife Pay Tribute

His overdrive overdrove us into being the only funk, rock and punk band in the New Romantic movement, with songs that still survive, decades later when his own life is cut so short. There's a massive Andy Taylor-shaped hole in my heart. It'll never close up; I won't let it. His wife paid tribute in her own statement.

To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather, she said. For all the incredible experiences music brought him, family always came first. Nothing made him happier than having us all together, and no matter how far music took him, his heart was always at home, she said.

The members of Duran Duran from left to right are Andy Taylor, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, Roger Taylor and Simon Le Bon. The report was written by Nell Geraets.