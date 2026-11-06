Holocaust survivor Eva Geller, 90, dies after Bondi terror attack injuries

Eva Geller, a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor, died Thursday night from complications of injuries suffered in the December 14 Bondi Beach terror attack. Police are working with the coroner to determine if further charges will be laid against the surviving alleged gunman.

Eva Geller, a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor, has died in Prince of Wales Hospital from complications stemming from injuries suffered in the December 14 terrorist attack at Bondi Beach.

She died on Thursday night, almost 11 months after she was hit by gunfire at the Hanukkah celebration in Archer Park. The attack targeted Jewish Australians. Geller was told by doctors she would never walk again after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. She had been in and out of hospital since December, but remained active in the Jewish community.

Also read Woman, 90, shot during Bondi beach massacre dies in hospital year after antisemitic attack

She attended services as late as September, moving with a walking stick. Geller fled Hungary with her mother and grandmother as a child. She settled in Sydney's eastern suburbs after fleeing Europe and raised a family with her husband, David, also an Auschwitz survivor. She was a great-grandmother and attended Nefesh Synagogue in Bondi.

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Rabbi Aron Moss became accustomed to her very warm character. He said she was a child in the Holocaust years and escaped but lost a lot of family. She lost her husband at quite an early age but, despite all that, she maintained a real positivity and happiness and a zest for life that was there right up until the end. He said this is just another big, massive loss.

Funeral and political tributes

A large crowd is expected at her funeral on Monday, a source said. Premier Chris Minns described her death as heartbreaking. My thoughts are with Eva's family and the Jewish community as they face another painful loss, he said. Almost a year on, we're still living with the pain and aftershock of that evil act.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Geller's death highlighted the continued devastation Australians confront in the months since the Bondi attack. Eva should have been able to celebrate Chanukah in peace and safety and instead, her life was changed forever by an act of terror and antisemitism, he said. We are wrapping our arms around Eva's family, friends and the Jewish community at this very sad time.

Police investigation into cause

NSW Police are working with the coroner to establish the cause of Geller's death, and if it may lead to further charges against Naveed Akram, the surviving alleged gunman behind the attack. Naveed Akram remains before the courts charged with terrorism and murder offences. His father, Sajid Akram, was shot dead at the scene following a shoot-out with police. Fifteen other people, including 10-year-old Matilda, were killed when two gunmen opened fire at the Jewish festival.

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The attack occurred on December 14, 2025, at Bondi Beach's Archer Park during a Hanukkah celebration. The Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion was called in the wake of the attack. It heard from more than 340 witnesses over 62 days. It is headed by former High Court Justice Virginia Bell, who was directed to make recommendations on how to strengthen social cohesion and counter the spread of ideological and religiously motivated extremism.

Commissioner Bell is expected to deliver her final report on December 18, instead of four days prior, to avoid distracting from terror attack memorial events. The woman's death marks another painful loss for the community nearly 12 months after the attack.