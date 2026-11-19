Police executed search warrants and arrested five men, including three juveniles, nearly a month after a fatal drive-by shooting at Fitzy's Hotel in Loganholme left one woman dead and three others injured.

One person died and three others were injured after the drive-by shooting in Logan last month. Police have taken five men into custody in relation to a fatal drive-by shooting in Loganholme in October.

One person died and three others were hospitalised after shots were fired into a crowd at a boxing event. Five men have been taken into custody over a fatal drive-by shooting at a pub in Loganholme, south of Brisbane, almost a month ago. On October 24, two masked gunmen fired at least six shots at a crowd of people attending a boxing event at Fitzy's Hotel. Vana-Reese Schuster-Togiatau, 19, died days later in hospital and it became a homicide investigation.

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Police Arrest Five Men

The three men, Zachary Uchtman, Brodie Blackwood and Kane Barrett were all discharged from hospital. In a statement, a Queensland Police spokesperson confirmed detectives executed five search warrants across the Logan District this morning, during which five males were taken into custody. Earlier this week, police released CCTV of a vehicle of interest, a blue Mazda 2 which had been seen in the area of Bryants Road at the time of the shooting.

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The arrests follow a nearly month-long investigation into the drive-by shooting at Fitzy's, a pub in Loganholme, on October 24. Police raided five homes across Logan on Thursday morning. Five males were arrested during the raids and taken into custody. Three of those arrested are juveniles.

The incident occurred when four people were shot from a car during the event. Vana-Reese Schuster-Togiatau, 19, suffered serious gunshot wounds to her head and neck in the attack. She was placed on life support in hospital before passing away days later. The three men, Kane Barrett, Brodie Blackwood and Zach Uchtman, also suffered gunshot injuries.

CCTV Image Released

They were released from hospital in the days and weeks after the shooting. Detectives from the Logan Criminal Investigation Branch released CCTV vision of a blue Mazda 2 seen near Bryants Road at the time of the attack on Monday. They believed the occupants of the vehicle may have been able to assist the police investigation. On Thursday, a spokesperson for Queensland police said investigations will continue.

Organisers of the boxing event also revealed the sudden closure of the venue in the aftermath.