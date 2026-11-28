Liberal leader Jess Wilson has won the Victorian state election, becoming the state's first popularly elected female premier at 36 and ending 12 years of Labor government.

Liberal leader Jess Wilson will become the next premier of Victoria after the Coalition defeated Labor in the state election. Jess Wilson became the first woman in Victoria's history to secure a popular mandate as premier after an unprecedented collapse in support for the state government brought 12 years of Labor's rule to a shuddering end.

She also becomes Victoria's first popularly elected female premier. The result is an unprecedented victory for the Coalition, which was last elected to government in Victoria in 2010 and held power for one single four-year term. At just 36, Wilson is the youngest premier elected in Victoria since Federation. Declaring that Victoria was back open for business, she struck a humble note as she addressed people who had never voted for her party before this election.

Also read Labor Routed in Victorian Election as One Nation Surges and Jess Wilson Becomes Premier

Labor Concedes Defeat

Labor Leader Ben Carroll earlier called Wilson to concede, as he faced the loss of his own seat of Niddrie and an electoral wipeout. Wilson said it was surreal when she received the call last night from Ben Carroll to concede. It was a moment where you take stock of everything that's happened, she said of seeing Carroll's caller ID appear on her phone. It hits you.

Speaking outside Briquettes cafe in her electorate of Kew, the premier-elect said it would be a nervous wait for many Liberal candidates in seats where the result was still unclear. She visited the cafe with son Patrick and husband Aaron Lane on Sunday morning, where locals cheered and clapped as she arrived.

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Asked about the Coalition's win, Wilson said it was such an amazing moment to be part of a group of people who've done so much amazing work to get us there. Wilson said she is incredibly honoured Victorians have trusted her to lead the state. Wilson has promised to push the federal Labor government to give Victoria its fair share of funding.

Wilson Relations with Commonwealth

Speaking to reporters following her party's resounding victory, she said she had not yet received a call from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, but expected they would speak in the next few days. Asked what she expected of her government's relationship with the Commonwealth, Wilson said: I'll always be fighting for the best interests of Victoria. Wilson's father, former MP Ron Wilson, said there were a few tears watching his eldest daughter's acceptance speech last night.

I just remember when I was in parliament, Jess was so much part of it, so it was very natural for her to take up and do what she's done, he said. Ron Wilson was the Liberal MP for the former electoral district of Bennettswood from 1999 to 2002. Wilson's mother Jo said the family was incredibly proud of the premier-elect. She's humble and she believes in the people around her, she said.

It has been a swift rise for Wilson, who became the first woman to lead the Victorian Liberal Party after ousting Brad Battin in November 2025. It was the party's fifth leadership change in seven years, with Wilson's ascension marking the end of a tumultuous period for the Victorian Liberals. Ahead of the election, Wilson ran a strong social media campaign on potholes, crime and the state's debt, with minimal slip-ups.

Leadership Changes and Election Strategy

She also announced cuts and privatisation plans just days ahead of election day. Those announcements drew sharp criticism from Labor, One Nation and the Greens, especially given 2.2 million Victorians had already cast their ballots in early voting by that time. Federal Liberal senator James Paterson has cast doubt on whether Victorian One Nation MPs could survive in the new state parliament, citing the minor party's inexperience.

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Paterson described Saturday's election result as a stunning and catastrophic rejection of Labor while praising close friend and premier-elect Jess Wilson. The federal senator is the godfather of Wilson's son Patrick. About 50 per cent of the vote has been counted, with more devastating results for Labor as the party fights off the Greens for opposition status following the Coalition's thumping election victory. In Point Cook, the Liberals' Raja Reddy has defeated first-term Labor MP Mathew Hilakari on first preferences.

All first-preference votes cast at each polling booth are being tracked in an interactive map and updated as counting happens. Readers can use the tool to search their address and see how their local polling booth voted on first preferences, and how the data has changed over time.

Wilson made a point at the start of her victory speech, as she directly addressed those who had voted Liberal for the first time in their lives: it is one thing to win a vote, it is another to hold it. When the Coalition's victory became clear last night, it was a moment for the history books.

Future of Victoria Politics

When Labor's machine grinds through the entrails of this night to extract lessons and vital wisdom from its electoral disaster, new premier Jess Wilson should pay close attention. A trap in politics is to misread your greatest victories. Wilson, at the crazy young age of just 36, will lead Victoria's next government, which is an extraordinary thing. She will be sworn into office in the coming days.

This is the deconstructed, de-aligned and combustive reality of contemporary politics in Australia, one that is not unique to Victoria. In the kind of complex three and four-way contests that unfolded across Victoria on Saturday night, the difference between being a bug or the windscreen can be a few points on primary vote. With counting continuing, the full shape of the new parliament remains unclear in several seats. For many Liberal candidates, the wait will be nervous.

But the headline is already written: after 12 years of Labor, Victoria has a new premier, and her name is Jess Wilson.