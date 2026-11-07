Khawaja says all Australia staff knew of 2018 sandpaper plot

Usman Khawaja claims every member of Australia's 2018 touring party knew about the sandpaper ball-tampering plot, and that it was used earlier than previously known. Cricket Australia says it remains comfortable with its investigation findings.

Usman Khawaja has claimed that every member of Australia's touring party knew about the 2018 ball-tampering plot in South Africa, and that sandpaper was used earlier than previously known.

The former Test opener makes the claims in his autobiography Sabr, released on Tuesday, according to Nine newspapers. He says sandpaper was first discussed and used during the second Test in Port Elizabeth, now known as Gqeberha. The plan unravelled in the third Test at Newlands in Cape Town when Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera handling the yellow object. In the book, Khawaja writes: It was all of us.

Also read Khawaja says sandpaper used in Port Elizabeth before Cape Town scandal

Khawaja Questions Why Cricket Australia Never Interviewed Him

Not the batters, not the bowlers, not the staff. All of us. Khawaja also questioned why Cricket Australia never interviewed him, despite the fact he was sitting beside Bancroft in the Newlands dressing room. He compiled notes after the scandal erupted.

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He said he genuinely thought the truth would have emerged after eight years. Maybe I thought Davey would have exposed it, or someone else would have talked about it more. I just didn't think it was going to come down to this, he says. In an ideal world, I don't want to do this.

I don't want to be the one who comes out and talks about the truth, Khawaja says in the book. But the longer it's gone on for, and right from the very start, I've been on the train of collectively taking it. Even in the change rooms when I was talking to them after the game, I said, Take this as a team. We did this as a team.

We knew what was going on, and we have to take it as a team, and so I was always of that stance. Khawaja says Steve Smith walked away from discussions around ball tampering in the dressing room in Port Elizabeth, giving the impression he did not want to know what was going on. Khawaja dedicates the sandpapergate chapter in his book to Bancroft, Warner and Smith.

Cricket Australia Defends Integrity Process Despite New Claims

Cricket Australia says it remains comfortable with the findings of its investigation into the 2018 sandpaper scandal despite the explosive new claims. In its first response to Khawaja's revelations, published in this masthead on Saturday, Cricket Australia defended its integrity process and insisted all relevant information provided to the governing body had been properly considered.

There has been a great deal of speculation in the eight years since the 2018 Cape Town Test, including extensive media coverage throughout last month's series in South Africa, read a CA statement. All relevant information presented to CA to date has been properly considered and we remain comfortable with the findings of our integrity process. Former Test batsman Cameron Bancroft, who received a nine-month suspension for his role in the scandal, has read Saturday's article.

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He received a call from Khawaja giving him a heads-up regarding his latest claims in an interview ahead of his book launch next week. Bancroft has largely remained silent about the events of 2018, although he suggested in a 2021 interview that it was self-explanatory whether Australia's bowlers knew about the ball tampering.

Khawaja's account directly challenges the findings of Cricket Australia's investigation, which concluded that only David Warner, Steve Smith and Bancroft had prior knowledge of the plan to use sandpaper on the ball at Newlands. The retired Test batsman claims sandpaper was first discussed and used during the preceding Test in Port Elizabeth, rather than Cape Town, where Bancroft was caught on camera concealing the material in his pants.

R renewed Scrutiny of Australian Bowling Quartet

The revelations have renewed scrutiny of Australia's bowling quartet of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, who issued a joint statement in 2021 denying knowledge of a foreign substance being taken onto the field in Cape Town to alter the condition of the ball. Australia Test captain Cummins said last month that all the investigations and everything were done back then. He said he had answered every question a million times.

Khawaja believes Warner, Smith and Bancroft were unfairly singled out for punishment when the entire team should have accepted responsibility. Khawaja's claims reopen one of the biggest controversies in Australian cricket history, raising fresh questions about how much the wider team and staff knew during the 2018 tour of South Africa. Cricket Australia has insisted since its hasty 2018 investigation that only Bancroft, Warner and Smith were involved.

Bancroft was banned for nine months after being caught using sandpaper on the ball. Captain Smith and vice-captain Warner received 12-month bans for their roles in the scheme. The three were the only players sanctioned after a Cricket Australia investigation found they had prior knowledge of the plot. David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were welcomed back into the Test team for the 2019 Ashes following their bans.