Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann insists he did not know sandpaper was used on the ball in 2018, describes the mental toll of the scandal and faces renewed criticism from Chris Broad.

Former Australia cricket coach Darren Lehmann has again denied knowing that sandpaper was used on the ball during the 2018 Test tour of South Africa, saying the fallout left him in a dark place.

Lehmann spoke on ABC radio on Saturday, before Australia's T20 against England at the MCG. Asked directly whether he knew sandpaper was being used on the field eight years ago, Lehmann replied: No. I didn't know sandpaper was being used. I was coach at the time, I've got to take that responsibility. It was the best job in the world.

Also read Bancroft Alleges Lehmann and Saker Knew About Sandpaper Scandal

I'm sorry for what happened. It's my fault it went too far, Lehmann said. At the end of the day, the biggest thing with ball tampering is ... it was a bad time. We all made mistakes.

One of the things I will say is, and this is no excuse, do you know what's not happening any more? Reverse swing. It's amazing. It's out of the game.

Bancroft Claims Lehmann and Saker Were Present

The comments follow an explosive 4500-word personal account from Cameron Bancroft on Wednesday. Bancroft claimed Lehmann and bowling coach David Saker were present at a meeting in Port Elizabeth before the second Test, where David Warner proposed using sandpaper. I recall people in the room agreeing with the proposal, Bancroft said. Saker and Lehmann were certainly present, although I cannot speak for every word shared.

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Captain Steve Smith came into the conversation and made it clear he wanted no part in it, before distancing himself. Lehmann said he could not remember being part of any conversation where Warner raised sandpaper. It is eight and a half years ago; you'll have to ask those people, he said. That's the issue, I have my version, and that's where I stand.

On Wednesday, Lehmann had been unable to answer questions about Bancroft's claims during commentary for the third ODI in Hobart and was excused from duties. He also declined to respond directly to Bancroft's account of being caught on camera. Bancroft wrote that Peter Handscomb ran out at the drinks break after I'd been caught and shoved the sandpaper down my pants. He said Handscomb told him: I think it's time I take that off you now.

Bancroft added that Pete was doing his job after Boof shouted to him on the walkie-talkie get the f---ing sandpaper off Bangers now. In my opinion, if he didn't know, he wouldn't have said that, Bancroft wrote. And if it wasn't clear enough before, then it was obvious now. Once again.

WE ALL KNEW. Lehmann said the walkie-talkie message came after the fact and that it had already played out on TV. That's Cameron's take on it. Again, I'm not going to talk about Cameron.

Lehmann Addresses Ball Tampering and Winning Culture

Lehmann denies knowledge of tampering but I just did. He denied intentionally failing to ask how players were tampering with the ball. With reverse swing, you throw it into the dirt, you rough up one side of the ball, you might pick at it; that's been happening for 100 years, he said. For me, I didn't know, but you're ball tampering to try and get the reverse swing happening, but you never go to that extent.

Lehmann also rejected a claim from Usman Khawaja's book that a coach told players to get the ball moving by any means possible. I don't understand that statement as such, because at the end of the day, I didn't get that statement, he said. He admitted the team environment was centred on winning at all costs. You're always trying to get the ball moving anywhere, in any Test match, whether it's normal or reverse, he said.

It was an ugly series, that's what I do know. A lot of people suffered and paid the price. I just remember how volatile that series was ... and we certainly could've handled it better. Lehmann also could not recall whether any meeting included someone standing up to voice concerns about sandpaper.

Everyone talks about meetings at the moment; there a whole heap of different meetings, he said. There are conversations going on and some people are privy to them and some people are not. I'm not privy to every conversation or meeting. So a lot of different conversations happen all the time, different meetings, not altogether, that's how it is.

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Lehmann said he had no evidence to back the fierce denials from Australia's bowling quartet at the time: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon. I trust the bowlers, he said. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. Cricket Australia's initial 2018 investigation cleared Lehmann of knowledge of the sandpaper plan, but he lost his position as head coach in the aftermath.

Asked whether he resigned or was sacked, Lehmann said: You resign, but the writing was certainly made very clear to me very quickly ... what the consequences are. I was coach at the time I've got to take that responsibility, so you resign, pushed, whatever you want to call it. It's so long ago now, we're talking 8½ years. But for me it was the best job in the world.

Mental Toll and Support From Family

I loved that job. Lehmann spoke about the mental toll of the saga. I can tell you this and I can tell the listeners, 8½ years ago ... I don't like talking about this scenario, he said.

I went to a really dark place mate, as dark a place ... I went to as dark a place as you can think about. It took me probably three or four years to actually get back to some sort of normality as such. I'm not going to that dark place again.

There's things I'll remember and not remember. It's 8½ years ago, a traumatic time. None more so than for my family. Without the support of family and friends back then, I don't know where I'd be.

Forum Attendance and Broader Cricket Reaction

Lehmann confirmed he will attend Cricket Australia's independent forum for those involved in the 2018 South Africa tour to tell their version of events. Pat Cummins has also stated his intention to attend the forum, as have Usman Khawaja, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft. On Saturday, the Cricket Australia board expressed unanimous support for Test captain Cummins. Elsewhere, the Broad family's feud with Lehmann was reignited.

Chris Broad, who played 25 Tests for England before becoming an ICC match referee, questioned whether Lehmann should be allowed to continue as coach of county side Northamptonshire. The truth has to come out, Broad senior told the BBC. Is this the sort of coach we want in county cricket? Do we want someone like Darren Lehmann, who could potentially do something similar if Northamptonshire fined about $3000.

Lehmann famously accused Chris's son Stuart, who took 600 Test wickets, of blatant cheating in 2013, weeks after Broad stood his ground in an Ashes Test at Trent Bridge despite edging the ball that, via a deflection off Brad Haddin's gloves, was taken by Michael Clarke at first slip.