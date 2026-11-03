Learjet 60 crash in Florida kills nine after ice and turbulence alerts

A Learjet 60 crashed in Greenacres, Florida, killing all nine on board after pilots reported ice and turbulence. Investigators say parts broke off before impact.

A Learjet 60 private jet crashed in Greenacres, Florida, on Sunday afternoon, killing all nine people on board, after pilots reported ice accumulation and turbulence, according to air traffic control recordings.

The aircraft nosedived into a neighbourhood about 11 kilometres south-west of West Palm Beach, exploding on impact. National Transportation Safety Board member Tom Chapman said at a news conference on Monday that evidence at the site indicates the aircraft was breaking up before it hit the ground. We do have some indication that the aircraft was breaking up before impact, Chapman said. We may find parts of the aircraft some distance away from the actual impact site.

Also read Business Jet Crashes and Erupts in Fireball in Florida

Learjet Flight Details And Pilot Background

The jet began its journey at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas. Airport spokesperson Jim Reynolds described it as a private aircraft. Authorities have not released the names of the people who died. One of the pilots was 20-year-old Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, her mother Camila Corteleti told the New York Post and the New York Times.

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Filgueiras earned her pilot's licence in 2023 while a 17-year-old senior at West Boca Raton Community High School in Florida, local news reports said. Her pilot's licence showed she had the rating to fly that model of Learjet but not to be in command of the flight. Her father, Allan Filgueiras, told the Associated Press he was not prepared to speak about the crash.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office declined to discuss the death investigation, saying it is still in the early stages. According to air traffic control recordings captured by LiveATC.net, the plane was heading east at 35,000 feet (11,000 metres) when the pilots reported problems with turbulence and ice. One pilot said ice was accumulating on the jet and that turbulence was jolting it by as much as 700 feet (213 metres). Rain pounded the region on Sunday.

Pilot Emergency Calls Before Crash

The pilot told controllers: We have light, clear ice that is manageable and moderate turbulence. However, the situation rapidly deteriorated. The pilot requested permission to climb another 2,000 feet (about 610 metres) and then quickly declared an emergency as the jet lost altitude at an alarming rate. The pilot radioed: We're descending 8,000 [feet] - mayday, mayday - we're descending 10,000 feet per minute.

We are in an overspeed condition descending 20,000 feet per minute. Moments later, the pilot said: We're going to crash into the ground. Video recorded by passersby captured the terrifying moment as the aircraft plunged from the sky before slamming into the ground and exploding. Flames flickered around chunks of pavement lining the crater as shocked residents looked on in horror.

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Resident Accounts Of Crash Site Chaos

Thick black smoke engulfed the crash site. Anthony Blackmon, who lives near the crash site, told NBC affiliate WTVJ: Debris was everywhere. Debris hit my house. Everything was on fire.

The road was on fire. I've always seen it on the news, never thought it would happen so close to somebody like how it happened today. Palm Beach County Commissioner Joel G. Flores said at the news conference he did not know when residents living near the crash site would be able to return home. There were around 77 mobile homes in the area and residents of those homes were evacuated to a shelter, Flores said.

Our concern right now is clearing the scene so that our residents can get back to normal, Flores said. We don't really have a timeline as to when they are going to be able to comb through all the evidence and do everything they need to do, and that leaves our community looking for answers. Palm Beach County Mayor Sara Baxter asked for sympathy for the crash victims. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers, she said.