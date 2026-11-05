Paul Langmack, Canterbury Bulldogs Triple Premiership Winner, Dies at 61 from Heart Attack

Rugby league legend Paul Langmack, who won three premierships with Canterbury and played 314 first-grade games, has died from a heart attack at age 61, prompting tributes from across the sport.

Rugby league legend Paul Langmack has died from a heart attack at the age of 61, with tributes flowing in from across the sport for the triple premiership winner and former NSW State of Origin representative.

The Canterbury Bulldogs confirmed the death of the former Bulldogs, Western Suburbs and Sydney Roosters player. It is understood Langmack was at the Breakfast Point Country Club gym when the incident occurred. Langmack won three premierships as a ball-playing forward and five-eighth with Canterbury in an illustrious 314-game first-grade career that also included time with the Magpies and Roosters. He also spent two seasons playing for Halifax in the Super League, making 19 appearances in England.

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Paul Langmack Playing Career Highlights And Premierships

His 174-game stint at the Bulldogs during the 1980s was headlined by premiership wins in 1984, 1985 and 1988. He was a key figure in Canterbury's 'Dogs of War' era. He also featured 137 times for Western Suburbs and made four appearances for NSW in the Origin arena. Langmack was included in the Kangaroos' 1986 UK tour and was part of Australia's 1986 tour of Great Britain and France, playing 10 tour matches but no Tests.

During his time at the Magpies, he built up a strong rapport with fellow league icon, the late Tommy Raudonikis. After his playing career, at the end of the 1999 season, Langmack became an assistant coach at Wests Tigers, then head coach of South Sydney in 2003 and 2004. He coached the Rabbitohs for two seasons during a period when the club was owned by Russell Crowe. After appearances on The Footy Show, Langmack became affectionately known as 'Yesterday's Hero'.

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Bulldogs general manager Phil Gould said he was devastated to learn of Paul's sudden passing this morning. Gould said Paul would contact me every day of the week about something to do with rugby league. I am going to miss those calls and messages. I am particularly devastated for his sister Diane, who has been my personal assistant for the past 15 years.

Paul Langmack Post Retirement Coaching And Community Work

Paul worked with the NSWRL for many years supporting the game. In recent times, he volunteered his time to so many Bulldogs community initiatives. He was a larger-than-life character. Paul was energetic, bubbly and enthusiastic.

He loved his rugby league. He was so loyal to his many teammates and ex-coaches over the years. He loved them all. Paul also started many mental health support programs to help young kids, plus both current and former players.

He was always thinking of other people. This is a significant loss to so many. A true Bulldog. NRL executive chairman Peter V'landys also paid tribute to Langmack, saying Paul was a larger-than-life character.

You always knew Langers was in the room. He was incredibly funny, hugely popular and passionate. As a player, he was tough, but he had the skills as well. And he loved the game so much he just wanted to be involved in it, whether it be playing, coaching or, in recent years, working with the NSWRL in their community and mental health programs.

He always wanted to help people. On behalf of the commission, I extend our condolences to his family, friends, and all who knew him. Penrith legend Greg Alexander, who toured with Langmack during the 1986 Kangaroos tour, paid tribute to his close friend. Alexander told SEN radio on Wednesday morning that he had such a good heart.

Greg Alexander Tribute To Paul Langmack Selfless Character

That was never more evident than over the last six to 10 years in the help he offered people. He went through his own tough times and realised, This is what I should be doing - helping people who are not feeling good about themselves. A very selfless guy and a great character. Alexander said he attended Patrician Brothers Fairfield because it was the school Langmack went to while captaining the Australian schoolboys side.

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What he did do and where he made the most impact was what he did for other people, Alexander said. So much so that I found out this morning at about 8.20am, almost immediately, through a WhatsApp group that Paul started this year called Yesterday's Heroes. There we go, Yesterday's Heroes, which has more than 100 former NRL players as part of the group who chat about different things.

Paul started this, and in that WhatsApp group, we were informed by Joey Thomas, a former Bulldog and great mate, that Paul had suffered a massive heart attack and could not be revived. He was also part of another WhatsApp group that I am in: the 1986 Kangaroos group. That group only started about a month ago because we are celebrating 40 years as the 86 Tourists and going to the World Cup final.

Paul had just replied to Paul Dunn, who is organising flights and arrangements for all the players. At 10 to 6 this morning, Paul Langmack got onto the group chat and said, Dunny, you have got to sort me out; I have not got my tickets yet, and I do not know any details. Dunny replied, Yes, look, I will sort you out, Langers.

Darryl Brohman Reaction To Paul Langmack Sudden Passing

That was at 10 to 6 this morning, and then we received the news via the Yesterday's Heroes group that Paul had suffered a massive heart attack. It is a shock. Former teammate Darryl Brohman spoke on 2GB regarding his passing. Brohman said he was a wonderful player.

I only played two years with him at the Bulldogs, and he was significantly younger than me. And mate, he was just so talented. From a football perspective, he probably did not get the accolades that he deserved. He had a very smart football brain, and he should have probably played for Australia.

He used to tell a lot of great stories about Tommy Raudonikis as the coach. And mate, he just loved life. He just loved it. You know, he had a couple of issues off the field, but who has not?

We have all had issues off the field. He was just an outstanding footballer, a great friend and very loyal. And he was a great Bulldog, and the Bulldogs will be shattered by this. Every time he would see you, he would make a beeline for you to come over and have a laugh with you, Levy said.

In a statement to 2GB, Bulldogs sponsor Craig Laundy added that Langmack was a great long-term friend of the Laundy family, dating back to his first days at Belmore in the early 80s. Thoughts and prayers for his entire family, special thoughts to his sister, Di Langmack, herself an integral part of the rebuilding of the Dogs over the last five years. An absolute tragedy. Vale Paul Langmack.