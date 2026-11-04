Sydney Swans star Tom Papley returns positive preliminary drug test during roadside stop

Tom Papley returned a positive preliminary drug test after being pulled over by NSW Police on Monday for driving with a suspended licence. The matter will be heard in Waverley Local Court on November 26.

Sydney Swans star Tom Papley returned a positive preliminary drug test after being pulled over by NSW Police on Monday during a roadside licence check.

Tom Papley Roadside Drug Test

NSW Police said in a statement that he was pulled over at 10.30am while driving on Lang Road, Centennial Park. Police said he was subject to a roadside drug test which allegedly returned a positive result for methylamphetamine. A secondary sample of oral fluid was taken for further analysis. The 30-year-old was driving with a suspended licence at the time of the stop.

Also read Sydney Swans Tom Papley Faces Court After Positive Roadside Drug Test and Suspended Licence Charge

The club confirmed the details in a statement. Papley was issued with a court attendance notice for driving with a suspended licence due to non-payment of a parking fine. The matter is expected to be heard in Waverley Local Court in Sydney on November 26. During the roadside stop, Papley completed a random drug test which returned a positive preliminary test indication.

Advertisement

A second sample was taken for analysis, with results expected to take at least four weeks. Papley immediately advised the club regarding the matter, and the club subsequently informed the AFL. The positive preliminary result adds pressure to the Swans as they attempt to defend their culture amid the fallout from the Pullman scandal.

Swans Pullman Hotel Investigation

The club is still dealing with the fallout of an ongoing police investigation into a reported sexual assault after Swans players engaged exotic dancers to perform in one of the players rooms at the Pullman Hotel. The incident occurred after the teams round 23 win over Essendon. Five players were banned for the rest of the season for breaching behavioural standards set by the club. They were Isaac Heeney, Nick Blakey, Chad Warner, Riley Bice and James Jordon.

Swans chairman Andrew Pridham said the decision to suspend the five had torpedoed their premiership chances. The players have denied any wrongdoing, and no charges have been laid. Bice is being treated as a witness by police in the separate investigation. North Melbourne handed Blakey an eight-year deal worth 12 million dollars when he indicated he wanted to be traded post-season.

The club awarded Heeney the clubs most valuable player award, but Heeney did not attend the best and fairest awards night. The Victoria Police investigation into the pre-dawn events of August 17 at the Pullman is ongoing, with a decision expected this month. Papley was one of the Swans best players in their qualifying final win over eventual premiers, the Brisbane Lions, kicking five goals.

He also performed well in the preliminary final until Fremantle overwhelmed Sydney in the final quarter. Papley, who is contracted until the end of 2028, recently returned from a post-season trip to America where he spent time with teammates. He was to be a guest of the TAB at Flemington on Oaks Day, however he is not expected to attend.

Advertisement

Rampe Calls For Culture Change

His former teammate and ex-captain Dane Rampe spoke when he retired last week after 289 matches about how the clubs players needed to have uncomfortable conversations about their culture. What I have learnt, and I guess what I have helped teach some of the boys, is that our culture is built on radical transparency with each other, but then radical self-ownership as well, Rampe said. The way the season finished forced us all to hold a mirror up to ourselves.

I think it would be ignorant or naive of us to think that we have not all played a small part in getting to where we were. The Swans AFLW team will face the Western Bulldogs in an elimination final at Henson Park on Sunday. It has been an eventful off-season in the AFL.

Other AFL Drug And Conduct Cases

Carlton defender Lachie Cowan received a two-match ban and a 5000 dollar suspended fine for conduct unbecoming after he ended up in hospital following a night of partying in mid-October. The 21-year-old described the incident as a wake-up call. Parramatta NRL star Josh Addo-Carr allegedly tested positive to cocaine at a random police roadside test in September.

In a stunning development on Monday, just hours before he was scheduled to front club directors, police informed the veteran winger that his second test result had come back negative, meaning there would be no further action against him.