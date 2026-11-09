Trump says Dana White press secretary offer was a joke, White teases next chapter

President Donald Trump said his announcement offering Dana White the White House press secretary job was a joke, while the UFC CEO posted an image at the White House lectern with the caption On to the next chapter.

President Donald Trump said he was only kidding when he announced he had offered the White House press secretary job to Dana White, the chief executive of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Speaking to reporters on his way back to the White House from his beach club in Florida, Trump called the idea just a little fun. The press secretary role has been vacant for three weeks, since Trump's previous pick, the far-right commentator, left the position. Trump first made the offer in a social media post on Saturday. In that post, Trump described White as a violent Fighter and Warrior.

Also read Breaking: Trump offers press secretary role to UFC chief Dana White

He also said he could appoint several well-known UFC stars as his assistants. On the tarmac in Florida a day later, Trump said the nature of the post was a sign it was a joke. He pointed to the list of assistants he had named. If you saw the assistants, I posted the greatest wrestlers and UFC fighters in the world, right?

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Trump Calls Fighter Appointment A Joke

Like Khabib, like Justin Gaethje who's phenomenal, Trump said. You would've thought that people would've said, He's having a good time. This was an example of something where I was kidding, Trump said. He added that people then said, You know, that's actually a pretty good idea.

Trump explained the premise of his joke, saying that if the UFC boss, who is a devoted fan of the president, took over the briefing room flanked by six fighters, reporters wouldn't mess around with him so much. So I was kidding, but I think Dana likes the idea, and he is a very capable guy, Trump added. Of course, I was kidding.

And you could see that because I put all of the great fighters as his assistants, that they're all going to come with him. It was just a little fun. Trump also shared an animated AI cartoon made by one of his supporters on social media. The cartoon showed UFC fighters beating up journalists, and one fighter, Josh Hokit, repeating a racist remark.

White Posts Image At White House Lectern

Following Trump's Truth Social post, White posted his own image that appeared to show him standing at a White House lectern in the press briefing room. The caption read: On to the next chapter. Trump said he still expected to speak with White on Monday. White has been a close ally of the president and has praised him repeatedly.

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Pro-Trump ads closed with images of the UFC fight on Trump's birthday and remarks about him from White. In those remarks, White could be heard saying: He is the toughest, most resilient human being I have ever met in my life. White used that formulation to describe Trump multiple times during the 2024 presidential election campaign. He most notably used it to sing Trump's praises at public events.

Press Secretary Position Remains Vacant

The president's mock announcement came on Saturday in a post on Truth Social. In the post, he floated the idea of White taking over the press briefing room. Trump said on Sunday evening that he still planned to talk with White. He did not say what the conversation would be about.

The White House press secretary position remains vacant. Trump's previous pick, the far-right commentator, left three weeks ago.