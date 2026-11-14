FAA grounds all US flights over air traffic control communication failure

The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop due to a system-wide Air Route Traffic Control Centre failure, halting all departures while flights in the air may land. Homeland Security says there is no indication of foul play.

The US Federal Aviation Administration has ordered a nationwide ground stop of all flights, halting departures across the country. The order was issued on Saturday morning due to what the FAA called extraordinary circumstances and reasons for safety.

Flights already in the air are permitted to land, but flights on the ground cannot take off. International flights will be managed on a case-by-case basis. US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the FAA issued the order following a system-wide Air Route Traffic Control Centre failure. He said a communications issue is affecting 22 regional air traffic control centres that direct planes en route between airports nationwide.

Also read FAA Issues Rare National Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Communication Failure

Officials Rule Out Cyberattack In Ground Stop

In a post on X, Duffy said FAA technicians are investigating the issue and immediate updates will be provided as they become available. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told reporters at the White House that a telecommunications outage triggered the ground stop. He said there was no suggestion at this stage that the problem was caused by a cyberattack.

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There is no indication, and we had no reason to believe as of right now, that this was a threat to the United States, he said. But we are not ruling out anything at this point. Mullin said he saw no reason to connect the telecommunications issue with the Microsoft systems outage that affected systems around the world the previous day.

He sought to reassure the public, saying everybody is safe and that those in the air will be brought to the ground. There is no reason for the public to be afraid or scared for their loved ones, he said. This is not another 9/11. The Department of Homeland Security said there is currently no indication that the communication failure was caused by foul play.

Chicago Traffic Halted Amid Communications Failure

Mullin said there was no indication as of yet that this was a nefarious attack. Officials said they are not ruling out any possibility while the investigation continues. Shortly before the national announcement, the FAA halted traffic in Chicago due to air traffic control communications issues. The nationwide ground stop followed those earlier disruptions.

Authorities have not said how long the grounding will remain in place. This is only the third nationwide ground stop in US history. The first was during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The second was in January 2023, when the FAA's Notice to Air Missions system failed and domestic departures were paused for less than two hours.

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Saturday's order is only the second nationwide ground stop since the September 11 attacks. The FAA is continuing to investigate the cause of the communication failure. Officials said updates will be provided as more information becomes available.