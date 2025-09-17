Breastfeeding Rights in Australia:Virgin Lounge Incident Sparks Debate

An incident involving a mother being asked to leave a Virgin lounge for breastfeeding has reignited discussions about the legal and social implications of breastfeeding in public in Australia.

A recent incident has sparked debate about a woman's right to breastfeed in public in Australia . A mother was reportedly asked to leave a Virgin lounge for expressing breast milk, prompting questions about the legality and societal acceptance of breastfeeding in various public settings. Australia 's Sex Discrimination Act provides legal protection for women who choose to breastfeed in public.

This act prohibits discrimination against mothers for breastfeeding, including requests for them to stop, cover up, or breastfeed in designated areas instead. \Such actions can result in fines of up to $8250 for individuals, potential imprisonment for three months, or both. It's important to note that a woman's right to breastfeed extends to any place where she has a legal right to be, even if another member of the public objects. Furthermore, under both state and federal law, it is illegal for premises to require a woman to leave a public space while breastfeeding or expressing milk. \This incident raises important considerations about the need for continued public awareness and education regarding a mother's right to nourish her child in a way that feels comfortable and appropriate. It also highlights the importance of ensuring that public spaces are inclusive and accommodating for breastfeeding mothers.





