Breathing New Life into Grandma's Closet: Styling Vintage Heirloom Clothes

A granddaughter navigates the emotional and stylistic challenges of incorporating her 89-year-old grandma's vintage wardrobe, from 1960s Hong Kong, into her modern style, seeking advice from vintage fashion experts on how to wear family heirlooms with pride and create a new life for these treasured garments.

An array of fabrics, a tangible echo of a life lived vibrantly, now rests before me. Heavy coats piled precariously, silk cheongsams unzipped, a sartorial history unfolds. This is my 89-year-old grandma's wardrobe, and I am the fortunate recipient as she moves into a retirement village. The garments, treasures from 1960s Hong Kong, are testaments to her exquisite taste and the enduring quality of craftsmanship.

As stylist Chloë Felopulos aptly puts it, the primary desire for many is to see these clothes find another life. These aren't just clothes; they are glimpses into a past, a young woman's life beyond the sepia-toned photographs. The challenge, however, lies in integrating these decades-old pieces into my contemporary Sydney wardrobe, where styles and sensibilities differ vastly. \I am no stranger to the world of vintage clothing, having navigated the thrifting scene with enthusiasm. But these are family heirlooms, infused with a weight of sentiment and specific memories. As Felopulos points out, it's about making them your own, overcoming the sense that you're somehow 'not allowed' to wear them. Clothes, she reminds me, are meant to be worn, and the goal is to give them another chapter. To bridge this gap, I sought advice from style experts specializing in vintage clothing, Felopulos and Cora Walters, a curator at Cora Violet Auctions. Experimentation is key; time and space to play dress-up and discover how the silhouettes, colors, and patterns interact with my existing wardrobe. Walters suggested leaning into the romantic style of a floral coat, envisioning a 'Victorian' look with bloomers, knee-high socks, and ballet flats. Though bloomers were not available, the result was a surprising appreciation for the feminine aesthetic. \Inspired by the coat's 60s design, I paired it with gingham capri pants and denim mules, finding a cohesive blend in the overlapping prints. This ensemble took me to the markets, allowing me to fully embrace the experience. Felopulos also suggested color sandwiching, such as pairing a red top with gray bottoms and red accents. Taking this advice, I tried my grandma's black shirt with white pleated shorts and black boots, finding an effortless, modern look. Unfortunately, not all heirlooms fit perfectly. A favorite top was too small, the fabric bunching up, and a seam ripped. This did not diminish my enthusiasm as I was already considering alterations to make it a sleeveless top. The practicality of vintage garments in modern life often needs to be rethought, but it shouldn't mean they're confined to the back of the closet





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Vintage Fashion Family Heirlooms Styling Fashion History Sustainable Fashion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Safety review links herb in popular cold and flu supplements with life-threatening anaphylaxisThe TGA says people taking popular cold and flu supplements face the risk of life-threatening anaphylaxis from a herbal ingredient.

Read more »

No more nanna: Why grandparents are choosing their own monikersToday’s grandparents are coming up with new nicknames to avoid the traditional “grandma” and “grandpa”, which they no longer feel suits them or their age.

Read more »

The Housemaid’s author Freida McFadden reveals secret identity after living double life7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

‘First contact’ that may have led to complex life on Earth finally witnessed by scientistsStromatolites might look like rocks. But they are living relics of ancient systems that thrived on Earth billions of years ago.

Read more »

Robert Noel Rogers jailed for life over 2021 murder of Raymond Scopelitis on Sunshine CoastFollowing a trial held in Brisbane, a jury deliberated for almost two days before returning its verdict.

Read more »

Bronwyn & Sons: A Deadpan Look at Childfree Life in Your Late 30sBronwyn Kuss's new show delves into the realities of being childfree in your late 30s with a distinctly Australian, deadpan humor. Exploring themes of success, financial struggles, and generational misunderstandings, the show offers a relatable and observational take on the elder millennial experience.

Read more »