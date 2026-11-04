Brendan Piakura Cleared to Return After Concussion Scans, Broncos News Update

Brendan Piakura receives medical clearance from a specialist brain doctor to return to NRL action after five concussions in three seasons. Plus, Api Koroisau faces surgery and Perth Bears appoint Tony Rea as CEO.

Brisbane Broncos forward Brendan Piakura has been officially cleared to return to professional rugby league competition following an extensive medical evaluation process. The 24-year-old second-rower received the green light to rejoin the club after consulting with one of Australia's leading brain doctors regarding his history of head injuries. This medical approval allows Piakura to participate in the club's upcoming pre-season campaign, ending significant uncertainty surrounding his career safety.

Medical Clearance and Brain Specialist Assessment

Piakura's path to clearance began after he sustained a head knock during the Broncos' Round 20 match against the Penrith Panthers. This incident marked his fifth serious concussion-related issue across his last three seasons, raising serious concerns about his long-term health and future in the sport. To ensure his safety, the club sent Piakura to Melbourne for a precautionary assessment that included specialist brain scanning and additional medical testing.

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His agent, Allan Gainey, confirmed the thorough nature of the evaluation process. Gainey stated that the specialist tests were conducted as a standard precaution due to the frequency of Piakura's prior incidents. The successful outcome of these scans provided the necessary medical evidence to approve his return to high-contact professional play, distinguishing his case from other players who may have been forced into early retirement.

Precedent and Tackle Technique Adjustments

The approval process for Piakura mirrors the pathway taken by Newcastle Knights star Kalyn Ponga. Ponga underwent a similar specialist evaluation after suffering four head knocks in a 10-month period in 2023. After flying to Canada for assessment and receiving clearance, Ponga has largely escaped further concussion issues, providing a hopeful precedent for Piakura's recovery. Broncos coach Michael Maguire has emphasized that technical adjustments will play a key part in managing Piakura's risk profile moving forward.

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Maguire highlighted the necessity of reworking Piakura's tackling technique to reduce the likelihood of future brain injuries. The coaching staff has been monitoring Piakura's hard-playing style and plans to address specific areas related to fatigue and application during contact. The development plan involves collaborative discussions between the coach and the player to refine his approach and ensure he is better protected when he returns to the field.

Api Koroisau Injury Update and Surgical Timeline

In related NRL injury news, Penrith Panthers hooker Api Koroisau is preparing for potential surgery after it emerged his World Cup injury was more severe than initially reported. The 33-year-old international was taken from the field during Fiji's final World Cup clash against New Zealand, where he was originally believed to have suffered a broken jaw. Subsequent reports indicate he has sustained a facial fracture that could sideline him for the start of the 2027 club campaign.

Koroisau is scheduled to meet with surgeons on Friday to finalize a treatment plan, with operations potentially beginning as early as Monday morning. The Panthers' medical staff will use these consultations to establish a clear return timeline for the hooker. Despite the injury setback, Koroisau has expressed a strong desire to return early to assist the Panthers' younger players during their pre-season preparations.

Perth Bears Appoint Tony Rea as Chief Executive

Perth Bears has confirmed the appointment of Tony Rea as the club's new chief executive officer, filling the vacancy left by Anthony De Ceglie. De Ceglie stepped down from his post in October after reports emerged of friction with sections of the Bears board. The leadership transition was facilitated by Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys, who stepped in to manage the administrative changes following De Ceglie's departure.

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Rea brings a wealth of experience to the role, having played 120 games for the Bears between 1988 and 1994. His career includes stints as captain, London Broncos coach, and chief executive. Rea stated that his goal is to use his broad background in club management to lead the professional team as a unified force committed to success under the leadership of head coach Mal Meninga.

The Perth Bears began their pre-season activities on Wednesday morning, with rising stars Josese Lanyon and Glassie Glassie attending sessions shortly after finishing their World Cup campaigns. Rea emphasized his commitment to supporting the hungry and determined squad curated by Meninga. He expressed delight at moving to Western Australia to help develop more rugby league talent in the region, aiming to support the team's goal of becoming a formidable force in the competition.