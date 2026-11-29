Callum Wilson scored twice as Brentford won 4-0 at Old Trafford, leaving Manchester United 19th in the Premier League with one win from 12 games.

Manchester United lost 4-0 at home to Brentford on Saturday, leaving manager Mauricio Pochettino without a win in his first two league matches. Callum Wilson scored two first-half goals as Brentford claimed their first away victory of the season.

United sit 19th on eight points with one win from 12 games, their worst start in four decades. They could be bottom by the end of Sunday if Crystal Palace beats Hull City. It is the first time United has lost successive league games by at least four goals since Boxing Day 1963. Pochettino replaced Michael Carrick as United boss last week.

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Pochettino Admits United Poor Reality

There had been a flicker of optimism after Wednesday's spirited 2-2 Champions League draw at Sporting, and a hopeful crowd greeted the Argentine at Old Trafford. It doesn't look good when you lose 4-0 and 4-0 with Liverpool and today at Old Trafford, Pochettino said, referring to United's defeat at Anfield in his first game last Sunday. We need to stay together and we need to try to fix something and we need to improve.

That is our circumstance, our reality - nothing to say. The situation is a situation we knew when we arrived and it's a matter of time. Brentford climbed to fifth on 20 points with their first win at Old Trafford since 1937, ending an 89-year wait. They were ruthless, with Wilson preying on errors from Senne Lammens, Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire.

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United have now gone 10 games without a league win, their longest top-flight sequence since the 11-game run of November 1989 to February 1990. Pochettino's first two league matches have been 4-0 shellackings. Starting with a 2-0 loss against Chelsea, United have conceded two or more goals in each of their last seven halves of Premier League football. No team had ever managed that.

Historic Defensive Failure For United

They have also conceded at least twice in eight successive matches across all competitions, their longest such run since October/November 1977. This is just the second time United has failed to keep a clean sheet in its opening 12 games of a league season, along with 1930-31. The side has conceded 15 goals in its opening six home league games this term, the most at this stage since that same season, when it conceded 21.

United have also conceded at least four goals in three successive league games for the first time since November/December 1961. Their winless run stands at 10 matches, with five draws and five losses. In both halves Brentford struggled at first to stem the red wave that came at them. Joshua Zirkzee showed deft touches, though when Youri Tielemans slipped him in the shot went into Caoimhin Kelleher's gloves.

Amad Diallo had a handball shout for a penalty turned down and Patrick Dorgu headed wide, a little after Maguire's header pinged off the bar. The visitors soaked this up, then struck. It was admirable from Wilson, poor from Maguire and Lammens. Wilson skipped away from the former, then beat the latter with a 20-yard shot that was fierce but right at the keeper so, for a second consecutive match, he was at fault for a goal.

How would United respond? By conceding again, of course, as, for an eighth time in the past 10 matches, they fell two behind. This, once more, was cute from Brentford, amateur from United. Mikkel Damsgaard fed Dango Ouattara whose cross went through Maguire's legs, Wilson scoring this time by sliding the ball under Lammens's body.

The visitors entered the interval cock-a-hoop and Pochettino did what he had to. Martinez, caught the wrong side of Ouattara for Wilson's second, was hooked for Luke Shaw, as was Diallo for Bryan Mbeumo, who began the second half by crashing an effort off a defender. Dorgu twice saw Kelleher keep attempts out and, just after the hour, Pochettino replaced Zirkzee with Matheus Cunha.

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In added time, the Brazilian could not find a gaping goal - so typical of this United iteration. Further gloom can be found in Diogo Dalot's hapless inability when rising to head late on, the ball going to Kristoffer Ajer, who lashed home for Brentford's 82nd-minute third.

Fans Heckle United Executives As Brentford Score

Then, Kevin Schade's added-time fourth, Dalot this time keeping the German onside. When Ajer scored, Jason Wilcox, United's director of football, and the chief executive, Omar Berrada, were again heckled by furious home fans. You're going down with the City sang the travelling number and, who knows, they may be correct. The visitors ended to the sound of their delirious fans regaling them with bursts of: We want five, we want five.

The home faithful greeted the final whistle with boos and jeers and Pochettino appeared a man in a waking nightmare - which this is for all at United. Turning it around appears a gargantuan task. We were trying to be more compact, not be as open at times, said Youri Tielemans. Before their first goal we had total control of the game.

They get a chance, they get a second one and it's in the back of the net. With a high five for Fred the Red and a Stretford End showing a Welcome Poch, Keep Our Home Not Our Owners banner in the Newton Heath green and gold, Pochettino's first home match began with a bounce and ended abysmally. United are rooted in 19th place.

In other afternoon games, Leeds United defeated Coventry City 3-0 to climb to sixth on 20 points, behind Brentford on goal difference. Coventry is 16th with 12 points. Sean Longstaff struck twice for Leeds, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring the other goal at Elland Road. Aston Villa twice took the lead at Ipswich Town but had to settle for a 2-2 draw that left the side 11th on 15 points.

Alysson gave Villa the lead in the 16th minute but the host levelled two minutes later through Emersonn. Joao Gomes fired Villa back in front with an acrobatic volley - his first goal for the club - after 26 minutes but Ipswich responded again with Leif Davis heading in Enciso's cross in the 56th. The draw left Ipswich 15th with 12 points.