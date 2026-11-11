Brian Barnes Murder Trial: Quambatook Grandmother Merril Kelly

The murder trial of Brian Barnes begins in Bendigo Supreme Court over the death of Merril Kelly in Quambatook. Details on the dispute and alleged crime.

The murder trial of Brian Barnes commenced at the Supreme Court in Bendigo, centering on the fatal attack on Merril Kelly in the Victorian town of Quambatook. Crown prosecutor Patrick Bourke presented evidence to a jury that Barnes allegedly murdered the seventy-year-old grandmother after a dispute over unpaid volunteer work escalated into violence.

Dispute Over Volunteer Plumbing Work

The conflict originated at a public swimming pool managed by volunteers in Quambatook, located approximately three hundred kilometres north-west of Melbourne. In November twenty twenty-four, Barnes assisted with plumbing repairs at the facility with permission from Kelly. Text messages indicated Kelly stated the work would be unpaid, prompting Barnes to reply that she had to pay him with cake.

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Bourke alleged that Barnes later returned the money but demanded two thousand dollars instead. By January twenty twenty-five, Barnes contacted lawyers regarding the debt. Kelly expressed fear of confrontation to her daughter, worried about community perception while managing her husband's late-stage dementia.

Alleged Assault and Transport to Cemetery

On January twenty-first twenty twenty-five at one forty-two am, Barnes allegedly entered Kelly's home through an unlocked back door. He assaulted her in bed, leaving bloodstains throughout the room before dragging her body out to his grey Ford ute. Forensic evidence included a blue-painted toenail left behind on the gravel driveway.

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Barnes used black cable ties to secure Kelly's hands and drove to the local cemetery. There, he placed her body on the ground. The prosecution stated that when she did not respond to questions about payment, Barnes poured petrol over her and set her on fire.

Arrest and Confession to Brother

After the incident, Barnes drove to his brother's house and claimed the killing was premeditated. He allegedly stated that he had prepared everything and that she deserved it. He instructed his brother to help him go dark until his name was cleared, then fled the scene.

Police arrested Barnes hours later at Welshmans Reef, one hundred eighty kilometres from the crime scene. He pleaded not guilty to murder during the initial court proceedings. His brother reportedly refused to let him stay at his residence after hearing the confession.

Forensic Evidence and Community Impact

An autopsy revealed Kelly died from head injuries including skull and jaw fractures. A cable tie was found around her neck, suggesting she may have been dead before being burned. The fire occurred four point five kilometres from her home near the cemetery.

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Kelly was a respected pillar of the Quambatook community, which has a population of about two hundred residents. She volunteered at the resource centre and memorial swimming pool. Her children Rosalie and Will attended the opening day of the trial at the Bendigo courthouse.