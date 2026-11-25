Graeme Barnes tells Bendigo Supreme Court that his brother Brian confessed to murdering Merril Kelly over a pool repair debt, detailing the crime and subsequent burial at a local cemetery.

The trial of Brian Robert Barnes, a 69-year-old man accused of murder, is currently proceeding at the Bendigo Supreme Court after he entered a not guilty plea for the killing of 70-year-old Merril Kelly.

Confession Details and Crime Timeline

Graeme Barnes took the stand to describe the moment his brother admitted to the homicide, stating that he was horrified upon hearing that Brian planned to evade justice for the act.

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The prosecution alleges that Brian Barnes attacked Ms. Kelly in her bedroom during the night of January 2025 and subsequently burned her remains at a cemetery in north-west Victoria.

Graeme Barnes testified that his sibling contacted him via text message shortly after the alleged killing, requesting a place to hide and stating, "I nerd a place to hide out so you've got the job."

During their conversation, Brian Barnes reportedly claimed he had planned the entire incident and successfully obtained what he needed from the victim before moving her body.

Dispute Over Repairs and Motive

Court proceedings have revealed that the conflict originated from a financial disagreement regarding repair work Brian Barnes performed at the volunteer-run Quambatook pool.

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Merril Kelly served as the committee president for the pool facility, and Graeme Barnes explained that tensions had escalated over the previous two weeks due to unpaid fees.

Graeme told the jury that his brother complained about the lack of payment for fixing a leak, which led to a sour relationship between the two men involved in the dispute.

Brian Barnes allegedly argued that Ms. Kelly had not compensated him for the labor he provided, which he claims was a significant grievance leading up to the fatal encounter.

Violent Encounter and Burial at Cemetery

According to Graeme Barnes, his brother described using zip ties to bind Ms. Kelly at her residence before transporting her to the cemetery in the back of his utility vehicle.

He testified that Brian Barnes questioned the victim about the unpaid work, and when she failed to answer him a second time, he doused her with petrol and set her on fire.

The court heard that Brian Barnes claimed the act was a "foolproof plan" and stated that the victim deserved the punishment for her actions regarding the payment dispute.

Additionally, his brother mentioned suffering injuries during the incident, which he attributed to scratches from Ms. Kelly before he fled the scene to heal in the bush.

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Police Notification and Medical Explanations

A 13-minute phone call played in court captured Graeme Barnes reporting the murder to police after being woken by his brother, who claimed to be "having a hard time."

Graeme informed the police operator that Brian had murdered a woman in Quambatook and explicitly identified the location of the body at the rear of the local cemetery.

Katherine Prendergast, Graeme Barnes' partner, corroborated that Brian Barnes arrived at their home in the morning, stating he would stay in the bush while his arm wounds healed.

During cross-examination, barrister David Cronin challenged the account of the injuries, suggesting they resulted from a skateboard fall or a tree, which Graeme Barnes firmly denied.

Evidence and Hearing Capacity Questions

The prosecution presented CCTV footage showing Brian Barnes leaving his brother's property at approximately 8:12 am on the morning following the alleged crime.

Legal counsel questioned Graeme Barnes regarding his hearing abilities, acknowledging he has some hearing issues but denying any claim that he was partially deaf.

The defense attempted to cast doubt on the accuracy of the testimony by probing potential issues with Graeme's auditory perception during the critical moments of the confession.

Graeme Barnes maintained that he clearly understood his brother's words and actions, rejecting suggestions that hearing problems distorted his recollection of the events.