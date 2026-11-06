Brian Devine Banned for Clicky Ponting Scandal Saltburn Punished

Cricket star Brian Devine receives massive suspension for clicky ponting scandal as Saltburn club faces severe relegation and point deductions.

Brian Devine, the 38-year-old cricketer at the center of the infamous clicky ponting scandal, has received a severe two-year ban from all cricket activities. The decision by the England and Wales Cricket Board brings a formal end to a bizarre saga that shocked the sporting community after Devine was caught systematically deceiving umpires.

Devine, who represented the Saltburn second X-I team in the North Yorkshire and South Durham League, will be prohibited from participating in any capacity related to the sport. This comprehensive exclusion covers roles as a player, coach, umpire, scorer, or junior team manager during the suspension period.

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The Specific Ban Details and Mechanism

The disciplinary sanctions officially take effect starting on September 30, 2026, and will remain in force until September 29, 2028. This exact two-year window ensures that Devine is completely removed from the ecosystem of cricket under the jurisdiction of the governing body for the full duration of the penalty.

The mechanism of the fraud involved Devine secretly clicking his fingers behind the wickets to trick umpires into signaling that a batter was out caught behind, even when the ball had not touched the bat or pads. This deceptive technique allowed his team to secure dismissals that should have been leg-before-wicket or not-outs.

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Saltburn Club Punishments and Relegation

Alongside Devine's personal ban, Saltburn Cricket Club has faced significant structural penalties for its involvement in the scheme. The club's second team has been officially relegated to the third division of the local league hierarchy as a direct consequence of the misconduct.

In addition to the immediate demotion, Saltburn is scheduled to begin the 2027 season with a substantial sixty-point deduction. This heavy penalty is designed to reflect the seriousness of the club's failure to maintain ethical standards and the integrity of the competition.

The relegation of Saltburn's seconds side has had a direct impact on other teams in the league standings. As a result of Saltburn's demotion, the seconds team from Middlesbrough Cricket Club has been saved from relegation, allowing them to retain their position in the current division.

Official Statements and Future Preparations

Saltburn Cricket Club released a statement acknowledging the disciplinary proceedings and confirming their acceptance of the appeal decision that followed the original ruling from the League. The club emphasized that they fully participated in the investigative process leading to the final verdict.

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Looking ahead, the club has shifted its focus toward long-term recovery and operational stability. Saltburn officials stated that they are now concentrating on preparations for the 2027 season, despite the challenges posed by the significant point deduction.

This resolution marks the end of a chapter that began earlier this year when Devine was identified as the perpetrator of the finger-clicking trick. The case stands as a stark reminder of the lengths to which some individuals will go to gain an unfair advantage in competitive sports.

Impact on North Yorkshire Cricket Integrity

The North Yorkshire and South Durham League continues to monitor the situation closely as clubs adjust to the new standings. The removal of a player of Devine's experience and the demotion of a club like Saltburn will alter the competitive landscape of the region for the foreseeable future.

Observers note that the strict application of the ECB rules sends a powerful message to other participants in the grassroots and semi-professional levels of the game. The two-year ban ensures that Devine cannot utilize his knowledge of the sport to influence outcomes in any unofficial or informal capacity.