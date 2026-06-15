Bright Spot in the Arctic: The Central Arctic Ocean Fisheries Agreement

A new treaty between the United States, Russia, and China has brought cooperation to the Arctic region, delaying commercial fishing in the Central Arctic Ocean until governments have adequate information to manage fishing sustainably. The treaty is an example of the precautionary principle in international law, which requires governments to be cautious when information is uncertain or inadequate. The agreement also sets up a research program to study and monitor the Central Arctic Ocean.

Lately, much of the news about the Arctic has been bleak. The far north is warming three to four times faster than the rest of the planet.

Arctic climate change - manifesting in sea ice loss, permafrost thaw and coastal erosion, among other phenomena - is already causing serious problems for Arctic residents, ecosystems and the rest of the planet. At the diplomatic level, Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has had spillover effects in the Arctic, raising tensions and causing a breakdown in cooperation among the Arctic countries.

The Trump administration's interest in Greenland, along with its combative approach to NATO, has roiled relations among Arctic allies. The Arctic Council, established in 1996 to promote cooperation among the Arctic states, significantly scaled back its operations after the Russian invasion. But there is a bright spot.

Five years ago, the United States, Russia and China joined six other nations and the European Union to bring into force a new treaty - the Central Arctic Ocean Fisheries Agreement - to keep commercial fishing out of the region, at least for now. The agreement's moratorium on fishing remains in place today, and the parties to the treaty, including Russia, continue to work together to advance scientific understanding of the Arctic Ocean under the treaty, despite other tensions in the region.

While serving in the U.S. State Department, I chaired the negotiations that produced this treaty. It's useful to look at why this unusual pact came together, why it still works, and whether it could serve as a model for future diplomacy in the Arctic. The need for precaution At the heart of this treaty, and part of what can make it a good role model, is a tenet of modern international law known as the precautionary principle, or precautionary approach.

In fact, it may be the best example of it that I've ever seen in international law. In the context of managing international fisheries, this tenet calls upon governments to be more cautious when information is uncertain, unreliable, or inadequate. Unlike many treaties, including past fishing treaty failures, the countries agreed to take action in advance, before commercial fishing could become a problem. Commercial fishing has never taken place in the Central Arctic Ocean.

That's because the area was completely covered by ice as far back as records exist, until recently. Today, as temperatures quickly rise in the Arctic and sea ice declines, a significant portion of the Central Arctic Ocean - the ocean's international waters - is open water for part of each year. Nobody can say what effect commercial fishing might have on the ecosystem in this region, given the dearth of scientific knowledge about the Arctic Ocean.

In the face of such uncertainty, this treaty - applying the precautionary approach - delays the start of commercial fishing until governments have adequate information to manage fishing sustainably. The treaty also sets up a research program to study and monitor the Central Arctic Ocean. US leadership fostered international cooperation The origins of the agreement trace back to a bipartisan effort in the United States that may be difficult to imagine now.

In 2008 Congress passed a joint resolution, signed by President George W. Bush, calling for a Central Arctic Ocean fisheries treaty. Under President Barack Obama the United States convened two sets of international negotiations. The first round aligned the views of the United States and the four other countries that have coastlines on the Central Arctic Ocean: Canada, the Kingdom of Denmark, Norway and Russia.

Next, the negotiations expanded to include Iceland and others with large, distant-water fishing fleets: China, Japan, South Korea and the European Union. The treaty is also one of the best examples of a binding international agreement that requires incorporating Indigenous knowledge and the involvement of Arctic Indigenous peoples in its implementation. I believe the negotiations would not have succeeded without the involvement of Indigenous and other nongovernmental experts and groups, including scientists, industry leaders and environmental organizations.

The resulting treaty entered into force in 2021. The United States signed and ratified the agreement during President Donald Trump's first term. Each country has something to gain from cooperation. For the United States, the agreement extends the successful model of fisheries management off Alaska to the high seas and helps limit foreign vessel activity in the region.

For countries that don't border the Arctic Ocean, such as China, Japan and South Korea, the treaty gives them international recognition as Arctic players. At the same time, the treaty doesn't preclude future commercial fishing in the Central Arctic Ocean, but instead allows time to ensure any fishing there can be sustainable





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