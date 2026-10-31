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Brighton stun Manchester City to close gap on leaders

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Brighton stun Manchester City to close gap on leaders
Manchester City · Brighton · Premier League
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Brighton recorded a historic 1-0 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, thanks to Yasin Ayari's first-half goal. The result marks City's second consecutive league loss, while Brighton climb to third place in the table.

Manchester City suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to Brighton on Saturday, with Yasin Ayari's early goal proving decisive. The loss marks City's second consecutive league defeat, but manager Enzo Maresca insists there is no cause for alarm, believing his team's fast-passing style will eventually pay off.

For Brighton, the victory is a significant milestone, securing their first-ever away win against City and solidifying their position in third place. Despite dominating possession and creating numerous chances, City struggled to find the back of the net, while Brighton defended resolutely to claim a crucial three points.

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Manchester City Brighton Premier League Yasin Ayari Enzo Maresca Football
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