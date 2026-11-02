Brisbane 2032 Sports Modernization Threatens Australian Podium Hopes

The IOC is modernizing the Olympic program, potentially removing sports where Australia dominates. This article details how race walking and skateboarding are adapting to secure their place in Brisbane 2032.

The International Olympic Committee is currently conducting a rigorous evaluation of the Olympic program, a process that directly threatens the inclusion of several sports in which Australia holds strong competitive advantages. This strategic review is occurring against the backdrop of the Brisbane 2032 Games, where the organizing committee faces a reduced cap of 10,500 athletes and significant pressure to modernize its sporting offerings. The outcome of these secretive deliberations in Switzerland will determine whether traditional events survive or if emerging sports gain priority on the global stage.

Race Walking Modernization Efforts

Isaac Beacroft, the nineteen-year-old Australian race walking champion who secured gold at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, is leading an initiative to safeguard his sport from elimination. He argues that integrating microchips into competitors footwear can detect flight time and eliminate subjective judging errors that have historically plagued the discipline. This technological upgrade, combined with a potential distance reduction from twenty thousand meters to a half marathon, represents the race walkers plan to demonstrate reliability and global relatability to Olympic officials. Beacroft believes these changes are essential to maintaining respect for the sport and ensuring its survival in the Brisbane 2032 program.

Also read Adelaide 36ers Drop Game to Brisbane Bullets 96-89 in NBL

Other Sports Embrace Radical Changes

Sports vying for a spot on the Olympic roster are implementing drastic structural changes to align with the International Olympic Committee fit for future criteria. The Modern Pentathlon has completely removed its traditional horse riding component, replacing it with a ninja obstacle course to increase drama and reduce animal welfare concerns. Canoe sprint is similarly shifting focus away from longer endurance distances to emphasize explosive five hundred meter events that appeal more to television audiences. These modifications highlight the intense competition among disciplines to prove their relevance and entertainment value in a crowded global sports market.

Australian Athletes Face Uncertainty

Several Australian athletes poised for success in the home games face the risk of exclusion if their disciplines are not retained in the core Olympic program. Skateboarders Arisa Trew and Chloe Covell, climber Oceana Mackenzie who is currently ranked second in the world in bouldering, and surfer Molly Picklum, the current world number one, are all potentially jeopardized by these decisions. If their sports are removed from the core list, the Brisbane organizing committee would need to utilize one of its four allowed host city additional picks to include them. This scenario creates a precarious situation for Australian medal hopes, as the committee must balance national favorites against other aspirants like netball, surf lifesaving, and touch football.

Advertisement

Financial Implications for Queensland

The financial burden of hosting additional sports falls entirely on the local organizing committee rather than being shared by the International Olympic Committee. This cost structure creates a significant risk of budget overruns, as organizers must fund bespoke venues or complex facilities for sports not included in the main program. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has suggested that the Queensland government consider utilizing existing infrastructure in Sydney and Melbourne to mitigate these costs. He referenced the Paris Games model, where surfing was held in Tahiti, as a potential way to save money and time by distributing events across different regions rather than concentrating them solely in Brisbane.

Budget and Timeline Constraints

The Australian federal and state governments have committed seventy-one billion dollars to Games venue infrastructure, yet a detailed final budget cannot be established until the International Olympic Committee releases its definitive program. While the final list of core disciplines was previously expected in two thousand twenty-six, it is now anticipated that only the core list and some fringe proposals will be known by the new year. Traditional heavyweights like swimming, gymnastics, and athletics, which includes one thousand eight hundred ten competitors for Los Angeles twenty twenty-eight, are secure. However, sports with large athlete quotas or specific facility requirements, such as rowing, hockey, and triathlon, remain under intense scrutiny during this critical decision-making period.