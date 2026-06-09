Brisbane Broncos Face Historic Finals Miss After Premiers' Collapse

The Brisbane Broncos are on the brink of becoming the first reigning NRL premiers to miss the finals since 2006, following a devastating five-game losing streak that has them sitting 12th on the ladder. Analysts cite coaching departures, player exits, and leadership void as factors in the rapid decline, with long-term concerns about the franchise's premiership window.

The Brisbane Broncos are on the verge of one of the most dramatic falls from grace in recent memory. Less than 12 months after winning the NRL premiership, the Broncos are facing the grim reality of becoming the first reigning premiers to miss out on making the finals the following season since the Wests Tigers in 2006.

Losing their last five consecutive matches, the Broncos have slipped to 12th place on the ladder and the chances of going back-to-back - or even making the NRL Finals series - are hanging by a thread. According to foxsports.com.au's Paul Crawley, "They're gone. They're gone. They're herding towards one of the biggest disasters for a reigning premier we've seen in 20 years.

" He emphasized that no reigning premier has missed the finals since the Tigers in 2006 after their 2005 triumph, highlighting the rarity and severity of the Broncos' collapse. "Even if they sneak into the finals, they can't lose one more game of their remaining games to finish top four; they're gone and it's been an absolute slide off a cliff," Crawley added. The Broncos' downfall has been particularly surprising given their roster talent.

Crawley traced the issues to the pre-season, pointing to the departure of assistant coach Ben Te'o and the uncertain future of star player Payne Haas as factors with a lingering effect on the squad.

"It goes back to Payne Haas in the pre-season. You look at the incident with Ben Te'o and the fact that he's gone, their defensive coach," Crawley explained. The sentiment was echoed by News Corp reporter David Riccio, who shifted focus to longer-term concerns.

"My concern is right here and now in the present is real, but I have longer-term fears for the Broncos," Riccio stated, noting the impending exits of Adam Reynolds, Payne Haas, and uncertainty around Pat Carrigan. He warned that the franchise's premiership window is rapidly closing.

"What's concerning with this major franchise is this premiership window is shrinking by the minute and I fear for next year big time. When you look at Penrith and Melbourne they stay there entrenched with premiership aspirations and not for the Broncos," Riccio concluded. The situation underscores a broader crisis at the club, where leadership instability and squad discord appear to have undone the momentum from last year's championship.

With a talented roster failing to deliver, the Broncos are now battling to salvage any semblance of a finals campaign, while the future of key personnel threatens to prolong the rebuild. The contrast with consistently competitive teams like Penrith and Melbourne sharpens the focus on the Broncos' organizational decisions and culture, raising questions about whether the club can navigate this turbulent period and restore its status as a sustained contender in the NRL





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Brisbane Broncos NRL Finals Premiers Collapse Wests Tigers Paul Crawley David Riccio Payne Haas Adam Reynolds Leadership Penrith Melbourne

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