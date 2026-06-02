Brisbane Broncos Make Significant Changes to Starting Side

Brisbane Broncos coach Wayne Maguire has made significant changes to the team's starting side, ejecting 2025 premiership winner Mam from the Broncos' starting side. The team has lost their past four games, and Maguire has been forced to make changes to try and ignite the 11th-placed team.

Brisbane Broncos coach Wayne Maguire has made significant changes to the team's starting side, ejecting 2025 premiership winner Mam from the Broncos' starting side. Mam has been underwhelming in the team's past four games, and the Broncos' 30-26 loss to last-placed St George Illawarra on Sunday hurt his chances.

The Broncos have also lost their past four games, and Maguire has been forced to make changes to try and ignite the 11th-placed team. Former North Queensland playmaker Duffy, just 22, has been outstanding in the three NRL games he has played for the Broncos. Duffy has been fine-tuning his craft and will feel comfortable in the halves alongside captain Adam Reynolds, with whom he has forged a strong bond.

The club has employed Melbourne and Queensland legend Cameron Smith as a consultant to assist the senior leaders and spine members in a mentoring role. Smith was at Brisbane HQ at Red Hill on Tuesday to pass on his wisdom. Veteran half Ben Hunt, who is coming off the bench these days, said the post-match barrage from Maguire after the Dragons loss was brutal. Hunt said the team needs to sort out their issues or the season will disappear quickly.

Duffy has been learning a lot from Hunt and captain Adam Reynolds, who are at the age where they want to give back what they've learned. The team is hoping that these changes will help them turn their season around





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Brisbane Broncos Wayne Maguire Mam Duffy Adam Reynolds Cameron Smith Ben Hunt

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