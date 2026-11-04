Brisbane Bullets Defeat Perth Wildcats 109-104 in NBL Round Eight Thriller

The Brisbane Bullets secure a crucial 109-104 victory over the Perth Wildcats on November 4, 2026. Will Weaver's squad matches last season's win total early in the campaign.

The Brisbane Bullets have secured a significant 109-104 victory against the Perth Wildcats at Nissan Arena on November 4, 2026. This round eight National Basketball League match marks a pivotal moment for head coach Will Weaver, whose team has now accumulated six wins in just eleven games played this season. The result places the Bullets in fourth position with a 6-5 record, a stark contrast to their bottom-of-the-table finish last year where they managed only six wins across twenty-seven games.

Winning Record and Standings Shift

Under the guidance of Will Weaver, the Brisbane Bullets have demonstrated rapid improvement compared to their previous season performance. By reaching six victories in eleven contests, the club has matched its entire win tally from the prior year while playing significantly fewer games. This efficiency has propelled them into fourth place in the league standings, providing a solid foundation for their campaign. Conversely, the Perth Wildcats continue to struggle, sliding further down the table following this costly defeat which highlights ongoing inconsistencies in their play.

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Stressful Finish and Coaching Emotions

The path to victory was fraught with tension as the Bullets nearly surrendered a commanding 27-point lead midway through the third quarter. Despite the pressure, the team managed to close out the game, though not without incident involving head coach Will Weaver. Weaver engaged in a heated exchange with official Vaughan Mayberry during the fourth quarter after receiving an inadvertent blow to the throat by Perth player Mitch Norton. Weaver expressed intense frustration regarding the call, stating he would risk ejection if his players were targeted in such a manner, highlighting the high stakes and emotional intensity of the contest.

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Injury Concerns and Player Performances

Import guard Raul Neto faced an early exit due to a hamstring tightness sustained during a dominant first half where he recorded ten points and eight assists. Coach Will Weaver prioritized player safety over the immediate scoreline, resting the NBA veteran for the remainder of the match to prevent further injury. Meanwhile, import Jaylin Williams delivered a solid all-around performance with thirteen points, four rebounds, five assists, and two blocks. Williams noted that despite trailing late in the fourth quarter, the team maintained focus and executed well under pressure, contributing to what he described as one of his top games of the season.

Defensive Pressure and Future Outlook

Weaver emphasized the team's commitment to relentless defensive pressure, adapting schemes to exploit opponent weaknesses while protecting their own strengths. He praised the players for driving the basketball effectively and limiting unnecessary jump shots, except for strategic catch-and-shoot threes. The Bullets will now turn their attention to facing the Melbourne United, one of the competition's most dynamic teams. With the opportunity to move above a .500 winning percentage for the season, the squad must replicate the same intensity and discipline shown in this hard-fought victory against the Perth Wildcats.