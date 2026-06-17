Brisbane City Council unveils $3.9 billion budget with mixed impacts for residents

Brisbane City Council's $3.9 billion budget includes a 3.97% average rates increase, major road resurfacing, park upgrades, and transport investments, while introducing a new cost model that complicates year-on-year comparisons.

The Brisbane City Council has unveiled its $3.9 billion budget for the 2026-27 financial year, a spending plan that brings both relief and concern for residents.

According to council reporter William Davis, homeowners who pay rates can expect an average increase of 3.97 percent, which is below the city's Consumer Price Index of 4.6 percent recorded in the 12 months to April 2026. This compares favorably to the steep 9.7 percent rate rise on the Sunshine Coast, but some Brisbane suburbs will experience higher hikes than others. A suburb-by-suburb breakdown is expected later today.

The budget also includes significant investments in infrastructure, parks, and transport, alongside fee increases for services like dog registration and parking meters. Among the key capital projects, funding has been allocated for major road resurfacing on busy arteries such as Albion Road at Windsor, Eagle Farm Road at Pinkenba, and Ipswich Road at Annerley. The $110 million road program will also cover Forest Lake Boulevard, Hawken Drive, High Street, Learoyd Road, Mt Nebo Road, and Toohey Road.

Transport receives a major boost with nearly $60 million set aside for Brisbane Metro operations and business cases for expansions to Carseldine, Springwood, Capalaba, and the airport. However, council finance chair Fiona Cunningham warned that delivery of the Metro expansion before the 2032 Olympics will depend on commitments from other levels of government.

The budget also allocates funds for the Minnippi Link at Cannon Hill, Prebble Street connecting Rochedale and Wishart, and Melbourne Street at South Brisbane, as well as $980,000 for advancing the Kedron Brook vision including bikeways and lighting. Park upgrades are planned at multiple locations, including Keating Park, 7th Brigade Park, Honeyeater Street Park, Pallara District Sports Park, Carindale Recreational Reserve, Dorrington Park, Teralba Park dog park, and a new inclusive nature-based water play playground at The Lake Parklands in Forest Lake.

The maximum pensioner rebate will rise to $1,350 per year, benefiting almost 40,000 residents, and seniors will continue to enjoy free off-peak travel on Metro, buses, CityCats, and ferries. However, the budget introduces a new cost model that centralizes indirect overhead costs, making direct comparisons with previous years impossible. Critics say this obscures transparency, but Cunningham insists it will provide a clearer picture of project and service costs.

Fee increases include a first-year desexed dog registration fee rising to $48.50 and hourly parking rates in zone one increasing to $6.85. This budget balances infrastructure growth with fiscal challenges, setting the stage for Brisbane's development ahead of the 2032 Olympics





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Brisbane Budget Council Rates Infrastructure Spending Transport Expansion Park Upgrades

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