Brisbane Council Approves Reduced Parking and Height Increases to Boost Housing Supply

New planning rules in Brisbane reduce parking requirements for apartments and raise building height limits in low-medium density areas, aiming to create up to 6000 new homes by 2032. The LNP-led council says the changes will lower costs and increase supply, but Labor warns that savings may not reach consumers.

The Brisbane City Council has approved new planning regulations aimed at boosting housing supply across the city. The changes include reduced parking requirements for new multi-unit developments and increased building height limits in low-medium density residential zones.

Under the new rules, all units must have at least one parking space, but the requirement for units with more than one bedroom has been cut. The Liberal National Party (LNP) administration argues that these measures will lower construction costs and potentially reduce the price of new units by tens of thousands of dollars. Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner emphasized that the policy strikes a balance between cost reduction and maintaining reasonable parking provision.

However, the Labor opposition voted against the policy, with Opposition leader Jared Cassidy warning that there is no guarantee that savings will be passed on to buyers, calling it a trickle-down theory. The council also outlined proposals for increased building heights in various suburbs to create thousands of new homes by the 2032 Olympics. In designated low-medium density areas, the maximum building height will rise to three storeys, or up to four storeys near public transport and shopping hubs.

This change is expected to enable more townhouses and apartments to be built, potentially delivering up to 6000 new homes. Specific height limits have been set for different streets: up to 10 storeys in an area bounded by Rise Street, Gordon Parade, Logan Road and Nursery Road; eight storeys on land fronting Tenby Street; and five storeys on Springwood, Lauder, Selborne, and Raffles streets, as well as Creek Road.

The council highlighted that the changes are spread across the city where existing infrastructure and amenities already exist. Two new renewal precincts are also planned for public consultation: one in Cannon Hill around the shopping centre and Southgate Corporate Park, and another in Alderley around South Pine Road and the train station. These precincts are part of a broader strategy to increase building activity.

Additionally, plans for Mount Gravatt were mentioned but specific details were not provided in the text. Labor had earlier proposed an amendment that would have mandated affordable housing targets and infrastructure plans for the affected areas, but this was rejected by the LNP majority. The debate was described as hours-long, reflecting the contentious nature of the reforms. The council believes the measures will help address housing affordability and supply challenges, while critics remain skeptical about the outcomes for ordinary buyers





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Brisbane City Council Housing Supply Parking Requirements Building Height Limits Multi-Unit Developments LNP Labor Opposition Affordable Housing Olympics 2032 Renewal Precincts Cannon Hill Alderley Mount Gravatt

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