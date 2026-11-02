Brisbane Council Unveils 20-Year Mount Coot-tha Vision

Brisbane City Council releases a 20-year strategic plan for Mount Coot-tha focusing on nature conservation and eco-tourism, excluding the controversial zipline. Community consultation begins next.

Brisbane City Council has officially unveiled a comprehensive twenty-year strategic vision for Mount Coot-tha, outlining a future that prioritizes environmental stewardship and community engagement over high-risk thrill attractions. The plan, developed by the Brisbane Sustainability Agency, explicitly omits the previously rumored controversial zipline, marking a significant shift in the mountain's proposed recreational infrastructure.

The Plan Excludes Zipline But Keeps TV Sites

The core details of the vision reveal a focus on enhancing existing natural assets rather than introducing disruptive modern technologies. Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner announced the draft from the Mount Coot-tha lookout on Tuesday, emphasizing that the twenty-year timeframe allows for a methodical and affordable implementation of projects. The strategy maps out specific initiatives and their associated costs, ensuring that development does not outpace the budget or the council's capacity to deliver.

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A key component of the updated plan involves the existing broadcast sites, which are currently zoned for utility purposes. Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner stated that the council has long considered the potential for these sites to serve as ecotourism opportunities if they were no longer required for television use. The vision includes concepts such as a function centre, a visitors centre, and potentially an eco hotel. However, these developments are strictly conditional on not disrupting the unique natural environment of the mountain.

Community Feedback Drives Strategic Direction

Brisbane Sustainability Agency CEO Tracy Melenewycz highlighted that community consultation was a pivotal element in crafting the final document. The agency was contracted by the council to ensure the plan protected what makes Mount Coot-tha special while renewing essential assets and spaces. The vision aims to strike a delicate balance between protecting the environment and providing ample opportunities for public recreation and education.

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To gather this vital input, the council will deploy pop-up information stalls in the Central Business District and the Mount Coot-tha surrounds over the next four weeks. This interactive engagement process allows residents to voice their opinions directly, ensuring that the long-term plan reflects the collective values of the community. Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner commended the Brisbane Sustainability Agency for delivering a plan that respects local sentiment while advancing sustainable growth.

Opposition Criticizes Long-Term Vision

The unveiling of the twenty-year vision was met with sharp criticism from the council's Labor opposition leader, Jared Cassidy. Jared Cassidy dismissed the plans as unattainable, arguing that Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner is focusing on the wrong issues for the city. He characterized the document as merely adding to the lord mayor's shopping list of visionary projects that lack concrete implementation plans.

Jared Cassidy specifically referenced other past initiatives such as allowing alcohol on ferries, operating buses on ferries, flying Uber air taxis, and introducing river taxis and water scooters. He pointed out that none of these previous visions have seen tangible progress, suggesting that the current administration avoids accountability for long-term outcomes. Jared Cassidy argued that the mayor should prioritize addressing the immediate crises facing Brisbane today rather than planning for a future twenty years hence.

Next Steps in Community Consultation

Despite the political friction, the immediate next steps involve the active collection of public feedback. The Brisbane Sustainability Agency and Brisbane City Council will continue to monitor community responses through the pop-up stalls to refine the final document. The goal remains to secure broad support for the environmental and recreational upgrades that define this new era for Mount Coot-tha.

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Residents are encouraged to visit the consultation points to review the detailed maps and cost projections associated with the proposed projects. The council aims to finalize the strategy based on this feedback, ensuring that the twenty-year vision is both ambitious and achievable. This approach seeks to honor the natural heritage of the site while preparing it for the needs of future generations.

The exclusion of the zipline signals a clear preference for low-impact tourism over high-adrenaline attractions. This decision aligns with the broader sustainability goals of the Brisbane Sustainability Agency and responds to longstanding community concerns about preserving the mountain's ecological integrity. The focus on rehabilitating the existing quarry and improving walking trails suggests a return to simpler, nature-based recreation.

As the consultation period progresses, the public will have the opportunity to shape the specific details of the ecotourism facilities. The potential for a function centre or eco hotel offers new economic opportunities while strictly adhering to environmental protections. This balanced approach aims to satisfy both conservationists and those seeking enhanced visitor experiences in the Mount Coot-tha area.