An 80-year-old community volunteer was hospitalised for eight nights after being bitten by Wynnum Manly councillor Alex Givney's dog at a council office meeting, prompting calls for an independent investigation.

An 80-year-old community volunteer spent eight nights in hospital after being bitten by a dog belonging to Wynnum Manly councillor Alex Givney at a meeting in the councillor's ward office.

The incident, which occurred on November 12, became public on Tuesday when Brisbane City Council Opposition Leader Jared Cassidy raised it during Question Time at a council meeting. The victim, Jill Nock, is a member of the Quota Club of Wynnum Manly and volunteers for the Red Cross and Manly Lota RSL. She told ABC Brisbane the attack rocked her world and that she does not want it swept under the counter.

Also read Mystery surrounds death of man found after Brisbane dog attack

Australia Day Committee Meeting Incident

The meeting was held as part of the local Australia Day Organising Committee for Wynnum's annual Australia Day event. According to Cassidy, the dog bit Ms Nock without warning after the meeting had concluded and drew blood. The dog was unrestrained at the time. Ms Nock said the dog did not bark, growl or snarl before biting her.

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She said Cr Givney told her the dog had never bitten a woman before and only goes for men. Ms Nock said Cr Givney got her a cold pack and tissues, and she then went home. Her husband encouraged her to seek medical attention and they went to a clinic. The next day she had a doctor's appointment for an unrelated issue, and the doctor told her to go to the A and E at Mater Private immediately.

She said her hand was about three times its normal size and she was in extreme pain and very unhappy. The infection overtook me, she said. She was admitted to the Mater Hospital for emergency care and stayed for eight nights, where she also received psychological support for flashbacks. The 80-year-old said she was still waking in fright at night and the incident had affected how comfortable she felt around animals in public, and even in her home.

Independent Investigation Demanded

She told ABC Brisbane she has two rescue dogs and has had dogs all her life, and that she went to pick up one of her dogs last night and thought what if it bites me. Ms Nock wrote to the council's chief executive Kerrie Freeman calling for the incident to be investigated independently, impartially and transparently.

In her complaint, she said it is essential that the investigation is conducted without any actual or perceived conflict of interest and that Councillor Givney has no involvement in determining how the complaint is investigated or resolved. She wrote that at 80 years of age she should be able to attend a meeting with her elected local representative without fearing for her personal safety, and that no member of the public, regardless of age, should be exposed to such a risk when visiting a council office.

Cr Givney said in a statement she took full responsibility for her obligations as a dog owner. She said she was so sorry this happened and could only imagine how frightening and upsetting it must have been for the community member involved. She said she had tried several times to get in touch with Ms Nock because she genuinely wanted to know how she was doing and apologise to her personally.

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Councillor Responsibility and Council Response

As a dog owner, she knew it was her responsibility to make sure others feel safe around her dog. Cassidy asked the lord mayor at the council meeting whether Cr Givney had done anything in the week since the attack to ensure the dog could no longer bite members of the community, and what investigation was under way into this extremely serious matter.

He said he was shocked by the incident and asked why the dog was present at a meeting in the office if Cr Givney had stated it had bitten people before. He called on the lord mayor to ensure a fully independent investigation is undertaken and to ensure this sort of thing never happens again. Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said he was not aware of the allegation or incident but was happy to have it investigated.

He said the claims that have been made are serious, and that the council will absolutely take this very seriously and investigate any kind of dog bite or situation such as this. Labor distributed photographs of Ms Nock's injuries and a copy of her complaint, which was emailed to the Brisbane City Council chief executive.

Ms Nock said she will not let the incident define her or stop her doing her community work, and that she loves Quota and volunteering and helping people.