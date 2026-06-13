Brisbane Couple Donates Over $100 Million to Charities, Including $40 Million to FightMND

Explore the inspiring story of Brisbane philanthropists Quentin and Kylie Birt, who have donated more than $100 million to various causes over the past two years. Learn about their substantial $40 million contribution to Neale Daniher's FightMND foundation, the personal motivations behind their giving, and the remarkable journey of Quentin Birt from a humble dairy farm upbringing to building one of Australia's largest civil construction companies.

Brisbane couple Quentin and Kylie Birt have donated more than $100 million to charities in the past two years. They recently made a $40 million donation to Neale Daniher 's FightMND foundation at the Big Freeze event in Melbourne, inspired to give big after reading Mr Daniher's book.

"We had lunch with the bank and the rest is history. " To him, the couple's offering was not "such a big deal", he said. "A little kid that decides to save up bottle tops and donates $22 or whatever, you might consider it's the same," Mr Birt said. Mr Birt has also seen the impacts of MND firsthand.

One of his employees died within a few weeks of being diagnosed, and another of his friends battled a similar degenerative disease, he said.

"It's an awful thing in the respect that at this stage, there's no option except the obvious," he said. "The people that are going to solve this are not doing it for money. " Quentin Birt funds his charitable donations through the success of his civil construction company, Q H & M Birt, but came from a humble background.

The 86-year-old grew up "very poor" on a dairy farm north of Gympie and, with encouragement from his father, became the first child in his district to go to high school.

"I wasn't a particularly bright student, but I got to appreciate the fact that if you open your mind, have a look around, that was something that we would never have done on the farm. " "I wanted to get back on the farm and have fun, but insisted that I take the job available.

" He arrived at a job site in Brisbane's south that year with a station wagon, wheelbarrow and a shovel to complete his first contract - building a carpark in Moorooka for Australia Post. Since then, his company has grown into Australia's largest civil construction fleet, with more than $2 billion of work completed in the last decade. Quentin and Kylie Birt's donation to FightMND was not their first major philanthropic investment.

The pair became involved in charity about seven years ago, when Mr Birt visited the School for Life facility in Uganda, founded by Australians Annabelle Chauncy and David Everett. Mr Birt said the organisation's work "blew him away", and he had been supporting the cause ever since. , a local initiative to open pathways for athletes to play professionally in the Northern Territory and South Australian football leagues.

"It's what I want to do," Mr Birt said. "I love what I'm doing at work, and OK, we've got some dollars behind it, but in a weird way it's surplus to my hobby. Mr Birt said the couple did not actively seek out causes to donate to, but were instead inspired by passionate people.

"You see people are anxious to get something done, and know that they will get it done with a little bit of help," he said





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Brisbane Couple Quentin Birt Kylie Birt Donation Fightmnd Neale Daniher Charity Philanthropy Civil Construction Q H & M Birt Uganda School For Life MND Big Freeze Australian Philanthropy

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