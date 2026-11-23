Explore the latest restaurant openings in Brisbane, including ventures by La Bodega and Clarence operators, featuring wood-fired dining and innovative concepts.

Restaurateurs Alana Lowes and Jack Stuart are channeling their extensive professional backgrounds into a new hospitality venture that prioritizes the local community. This establishment operates as both a restaurant and a wine bar, distinguishing itself by focusing on neighborhood engagement rather than just culinary prestige. The duo brings their intimidating curricula vitae to a project that is designed to feel accessible and welcoming to residents.

La Bodega Teams Up With Woodfire Concept

The team behind La Bodega has launched another diner concept that emphasizes approachability without sacrificing quality. This new venue features a wood-fired cooking method, ensuring that every dish is prepared with significant care and attention to detail. The establishment aims to provide a dining experience that is both high-quality and inviting to a broad audience.

Also read So Reh Charged With Murder Of Wife Moe In Brisbane Home

Clarence Group Applies Japanese Expertise

The operators behind the Clarence restaurant group are leveraging their deep experience in Japanese cuisine to create a distinct new offering. They hold specific, well-defined ideas regarding the standards and execution of Japanese dining. This new project reflects their desire to apply their specialized knowledge to a fresh concept that meets their high benchmarks for authenticity and quality.

Little Provence Closes CBD Location

The run of Little Provence in the Central Business District has come to an early end. Owner Romain Maunier has not ruled out the possibility of reopening the brand in different premises. This decision marks a significant shift for the restaurant, which has been a staple in the area, but Maunier remains open to future iterations of the concept.

Advertisement

Self-Serve Gelato Arrives In Newstead

Australia's first self-serve gelato shop has made its debut in the suburb of Newstead. The venue in Newstead features twelve different flavors and thirty available toppings. The location is described as light and bright, and it has already attracted significant customer interest, with queues forming outside the door shortly after opening. This concept addresses a gap in the market for interactive dessert experiences.

High Road And Amalfi-Inspired Bistro Open

The High Road establishment aims to revitalize the reputation of hotel restaurants through its beautiful dining room and a menu that heavily utilizes wood-fired cooking. Meanwhile, another major restaurant group is bringing a sun-kissed courtyard and an Amalfi-inspired bistro to the suburbs. This concept provides locally sourced food and drinks in a beautifully presented setting that caters to community needs.

Local News Partnerships Expand

Operators such as Darvella, Morning After, Salt, and Bellissimo are collaborating with the Brisbane Times to provide locals with better access to positive news. This partnership aims to highlight the diverse and high-quality dining options available in the region. The goal is to inform residents about these new venues and encourage community engagement with local businesses.