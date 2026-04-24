Brisbane Honours Fallen at Solemn Anzac Day Dawn Service

Thousands gathered in Brisbane for the annual Anzac Day dawn service at the Shrine of Remembrance, honouring the sacrifices of Australian and New Zealand service personnel. The service, marked by solemn ceremony and quiet reflection, commemorated 111 years since the Gallipoli landing and acknowledged the ongoing need for peace and remembrance.

As the first light of dawn touched the Brisbane skyline, a profound sense of reverence descended upon the city's heart. Thousands of Australians and New Zealanders converged before sunrise on Anzac Day , gathering at Queensland’s Shrine of Remembrance to honour the memory of those who have fallen in service to their nations.

The 2026 dawn service, a deeply solemn occasion, saw the crowd extend beyond the confines of Ann and Adelaide streets, spilling into the adjacent Post Office Square. A gentle rain fell, a poignant reminder, as RSL Queensland chief executive Rob Skoda noted, of the hardships endured by the Diggers of generations past. Despite the dampness, the atmosphere was one of quiet dignity and unwavering respect.

Army chaplain James Hall’s prayers were answered with a break in the clouds, allowing stars to shine through as the ceremony commenced promptly at 4:30 am. The service marked the 111th anniversary of the landing at Gallipoli, a pivotal moment in Australian and New Zealand history where troops faced fierce Turkish resistance. Queensland Governor Jeannette Young, in her address, underscored the importance of remembrance, particularly in the context of the current global landscape.

She emphasized that peace is not a given, but a precious commodity that demands constant vigilance and, at times, immense sacrifice. Her words resonated deeply with the assembled crowd, serving as a stark reminder of the ongoing need to protect the freedoms enjoyed by Australians and New Zealanders.

Dignitaries, including Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner, Transport Minister Brent Mickelberg, and Senator Anthony Chisholm, representing both Premier David Crisafulli and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, participated in the laying of wreaths, accompanied by the mournful strains of a lone piper’s lament. The haunting melody of the Last Post then filled the air, followed by a period of two minutes of absolute silence – a moment of collective reflection and profound respect for the fallen.

The anthems of both New Zealand and Australia brought the official ceremony to a close, allowing attendees to individually pay their respects by laying wreaths before the eternal flame, a symbol of enduring remembrance. This tradition, deeply rooted in the nation’s history, dates back 110 years to the very first Anzac Day service, also held in Brisbane, just a year after the Gallipoli landing.

The spirit of Anzac Day continues to evolve, reflecting the changing demographics and experiences of those who have served. While the ranks of World War I veterans have dwindled to none, and only approximately 200 survivors of World War II remain in Queensland, the day’s significance remains undiminished. Skoda highlighted the importance of acknowledging and supporting veterans of all conflicts, referencing the past mistreatment of Vietnam veterans and expressing hope that the nation has learned from those mistakes.

He emphasized the growing recognition of the need to commemorate and respect the sacrifices made by those who have defended the freedoms enjoyed today, describing it as a powerful and expanding movement. The presence of a shirt bearing the slogan “I stand with BRS” within the crowd subtly acknowledged contemporary issues, demonstrating how Anzac Day can also serve as a backdrop for broader expressions of solidarity.

Skoda expressed his satisfaction at the increasing turnout each year, attributing it to a deep-seated desire among Australians and New Zealanders to connect with their history, express their respect for those who have served, and reaffirm their commitment to the values of their nations. The enduring legacy of Anzac Day lies not only in remembering the past but also in shaping a future where the sacrifices of those who have fallen are never forgotten and the pursuit of peace remains a paramount goal





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