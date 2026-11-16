Brisbane Inner City: Dining Draws Out-of-Towners While Residents Face 2032 Olympic Pressures

New Ipsos research reveals Brisbane's inner city thrives as a dining and culture hub for regional visitors, yet resident satisfaction drops due to housing and safety concerns ahead of the 2032 Games.

New research from the Committee for Brisbane indicates that the city's reputation for dining, culture, and major events has significantly enhanced, drawing increasing numbers of Queenslanders to the inner-city for experiences unrelated to work. This shift highlights a growing distinction between the perceptions of residents and out-of-towners as the city prepares for future developments.

Rising Tourism Attraction and Dining Focus

The latter report, based on an Ipsos survey of 600 Queenslanders conducted in September, found that 72 percent of respondents living outside Greater Brisbane had visited the inner city during the past year. Dining has overtaken shopping and entertainment as the city's biggest drawcard, with 36 percent of regional Queensland respondents nominating it as the main attraction, up from 25 percent a year earlier.

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Dining was also ranked Brisbane's strongest overall attribute, scoring 7.5 out of 10 among both Brisbane and regional respondents. Culture, atmosphere, and the city's natural environment also ranked highly in these assessments. This positive reception contrasts with the views of locals, who appear less enthusiastic about the city's current trajectory compared to the previous year.

Declining Resident Satisfaction and Safety Concerns

While the city's overall rating remained at seven out of 10, the proportion of Brisbane residents awarding the city top marks fell from 21 percent to 13 percent over the year. Overall satisfaction with quality of life dropped from 78 percent to 72 percent, a decline most pronounced among men and people aged between 30 and 49.

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Housing affordability emerged as the city's biggest weakness, with 38 percent of respondents identifying it as the area most in need of improvement. Safety ranked second at 33 percent, followed by ease of navigation. Affordable accommodation was Brisbane's lowest-rated attribute, scoring just 4.9 out of 10 among residents and 5.1 among regional Queenslanders.

Shifting Precinct Popularity and Economic Data

South Bank remained the highest-rated inner-city precinct with a score of 7.2 out of 10, but ratings dropped for both Kangaroo Point, down from 7.1 to 6.7, and the Victoria Park precinct, down from 7.0 to 6.4. These declines are unsurprising given that nighttime pedestrian movements along Fortitude Valley's Brunswick Street have declined since 2022.

Queen Street Mall, meanwhile, experienced a record 10.2 million pedestrian movements in the first half of 2026. Committee for Brisbane chief executive Jen Williams noted that this downward trend in Fortitude Valley suggests a weakening of its nighttime vitality, emphasizing the need to reverse this pattern to support local businesses and improve perceptions of safety.

Olympic Support and Future Urban Development

Thirty-nine percent of Brisbane residents said they expected the city would improve over the next 12 months, compared with 16 percent who expected it to worsen. There was broad support for hosting the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, with 54 percent of Brisbane residents and 48 percent of regional Queenslanders backing the event.

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Twenty-seven percent of Brisbanites opposed the hosting of the Games, compared to 28 percent in the rest of Queensland. Williams stated that investing in major cultural venues, public spaces, and transport infrastructure benefits all of Queensland, reinforcing the inner city as a place where the state comes together for business, culture, and recreation.