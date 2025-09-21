Brisbane Lions Acknowledge Shortcomings, Prepare for Grand Final Rematch Against Geelong

Key Brisbane Lions players reflect on their qualifying final defeat to Geelong, citing insufficient physical intent and pressure handling. They prepare for a grand final rematch, aiming to improve contested play, kicking game, and team connection. The team used their desire for revenge against Collingwood as motivation in the preliminary final.

Brisbane Lions key players, including Josh Dunkley and co-captain Harris Andrews , have acknowledged their shortcomings in the qualifying final defeat against Geelong . Their analysis centers on a lack of physical intent, inadequate handling of Geelong 's pressure, and the unraveling of their typically effective kicking game.

The Lions are now gearing up for another challenging encounter with Geelong in the grand final, aiming to rectify the mistakes made in the qualifying final and to use the experience gained to improve their performance. Josh Dunkley highlighted that the Lions struggled in the contest against the Cats, recognizing Geelong's superior intensity. He pointed out deficiencies in their contested play and their execution of high-percentage football, promising to work on these aspects in preparation for the grand final. Harris Andrews emphasized the importance of pressure in finals and the need for the Lions to improve their ability to handle it. He noted that Geelong had effectively disrupted their kicking game and stressed the need for greater strength in contested situations, the Cats won the contested ball and tackle count by 16 in the qualifying final. Both players have identified specific areas for improvement. \Andrews noted that Geelong's ability to shut down their kicking game necessitated adjustments, including changing angles and increasing strength in contests. Dunkley acknowledged the lessons learned from the heavy loss and emphasized the importance of work rate and connection within the team. He believes that the Lions' work rate was not high enough and the connection between the players was missing against the Cats. Andrews also revealed that the team focused on gaining revenge against Collingwood after their narrow loss in the 2023 grand final, which they successfully achieved in the preliminary final. The motivation from the 2023 grand final loss was a significant factor for the team in the preliminary final against Collingwood, which the Lions won impressively. Coach Chris Fagan, along with the players, used the memory of the 2023 grand final defeat as a source of motivation, with some players feeling like they owed Collingwood a win. Several players who were not part of the 2023 grand final team, including Will and Levi Ashcroft, Ty Gallop, Logan Morris, Kai Lohmann and Sam Marshall, are part of the current finals team. They are hoping to make a mark on the upcoming grand final. \The Lions' preparation also includes managing injuries, with Lachie Neale working to recover from a calf injury sustained in the qualifying final. The team's response to the qualifying final defeat indicates a clear understanding of the areas requiring improvement, particularly concerning their approach to contests and their capacity to withstand pressure. The acknowledgment of their mistakes and the emphasis on learning from the experience underscores their determination to perform better in the grand final. They are looking to rectify the issues that plagued them in the qualifying final, increase their physical intent, and improve their connection on the field to secure a positive result. The return of key players and the team's focus on addressing their weaknesses signals a determined approach for the upcoming grand final against a formidable Geelong side. The Lions are looking for redemption after the defeat against the Cats in the qualifying final and are aware that the grand final will be a tough challenge, but they are excited to bring their best performance





